Club América vs Tigres: Live Stream TV Online Updates and How to Watch Liguilla Liga MX

We'll have to wait and see how well the pitch at Estadio Azteca is doing after the NFL Mexico City game held on November 18th and Cruz Azul's fixture on the 23rd.
Tigres won't count with their usual keeper, Nahuel Guzmán, who suffered an injury in the last minutes of the fixture against Bravos de Juárez.
Ochoa; Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Sánchez; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Córdova, Ibarra; Dos Santos & Martín.
Their last 5 league matches left a balance of three victories, one draw and a loss.
They've faced each other in a pair of finals, with each side taking one title home. América won the 2014 Apertura, while Tigres was the champion of the 2016 Apertura.
