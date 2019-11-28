Club América vs Tigres: Live Stream TV Online Updates and How to Watch Liguilla Liga MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Club América vs Tigres UANL match.
Tie-Breaking Criteria
There's no possibility of extra-time or penalities in case of a draw on both legs. While the away-goals rule prevails as the first tie-breaker, if it fails to determine a winner, then the league table position comes into play with Tigres having the advantage having finished third.
How to watch América vs Tigres UANL Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Regular tickets for the match range from $150 MXN ($8 USD) to $450 MXN ($24 USD).

We'll have to wait and see how well the pitch at Estadio Azteca is doing after the NFL Mexico City game held on November 18th and Cruz Azul's fixture on the 23rd.

 

Tigres trained in Mexico City ahead of the match
'Tuca' Ferretti and his men are already at the southern tip of Mexico City getting ready for the match. They trained at the Mexican Football Federation's High Performance Center to be as prepared as possible for the city's height and air pollution.

Tigres won't count with their usual keeper, Nahuel Guzmán, who suffered an injury in the last minutes of the fixture against Bravos de Juárez.

Miguel Herrera's line up for tomorrow
América's head coach talked ahead of the match and gave the line up he'll be going with. The main surprise is the inclusion of Gio Dos Santos in the starting XI, while Roger Martínez will have to wait in the bench.

Ochoa; Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Sánchez; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Córdova, Ibarra; Dos Santos & Martín.

Tigres: Current Form
Tigres is undefeated since Week 11 when they had a surprising defeat at home against Puebla. Since then, they managed to beat Rayados, Santos, Veracruz, Toluca and Juárez.


América: Current Form
With 21 days of rest since their last competitive match, it is uncertain it América will retain the form they had in the last Liga MX matches.

Their last 5 league matches left a balance of three victories, one draw and a loss.

Match History
This will be the sixth time Tigres and América face each other at a Liguilla in the short tournament era. The northern side leads the head-to-head with three victories, while the capital's team has two.

They've faced each other in a pair of finals, with each side taking one title home. América won the 2014 Apertura, while Tigres was the champion of the 2016 Apertura.

Kick-off time
The América vs Tigres match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX Quaterfinal match: América vs Tigres! 

My name is Juan Pablo Roríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

