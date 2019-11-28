Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liguilla Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Monterrey vs Santos Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Networks to broadcast.Fox Sports
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports APP.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Santos Last LineUp |
Vargas; Nervo, Govea, Angulo, Zaldívar, Martínez, Cardona, Cuero, Reyes, Isijara, Barceló
Monterrey Last Lineup
Barovero; Montes, Sánchez, Gallardo ,Layún, Medina, Celso Ortíz, Rodríguez; Funes Mori, Dorlan Pabón, Pizarro
The northerners to impose
On the other hand Tigres will begin its way with the strong fall of Nahuél, where the directed by the 'Tuca' Ferretti will have the opportunity to take advantage in the quarter-finals of first leg.
Scratched to the load
Monterrey entered the 'Fiesta Grande' agonically, so he will look for a surprise and along with his team will leave with everything looking for a hypothetical end.
Kick-off Time
The match will be played at the Victoria stadium, in city, country. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
