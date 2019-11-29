Zacatepec vs Alebrijes Oaxaca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Ascenso MX Final

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Zacatepec vs Alebrijes match.
How to watch Zacatepec vs Alebrijes Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Networks to broadcast.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Alebrijes: Last lineup
Canales, Cercado, León, Ledesma, Orozco, Aguayo, García, Cisneros, Jimenez, Lara, Rodríguez.
Zacatepec: last lineup
Duarte, Sousa, Basulto, Akron, Colula, Hernández, Sánchez, Trejo, Taborba, Cardoza, Ramírez.
Alebrijes: They’re totally ready
Alebrijes has been training hard for a week after defeating Celaya in the semi-final, which they reached directly after being the best players in the tournament.
Zacatepec: The defense is ready
Jacob Akron told how good he is in Zacatepec and how happy he is to be able to play a final, and that the defense is ready to the final match.
They're going to show why they were leaders
Alebrijes Oaxaca placed first in the overall standings with 27 points. Going directly to the semifinal in which they eliminated Celaya.
To leave out the first one
The locals reached the Final after defeating Atlante 1-0. They placed fifth with 21 points.
Kick-off time
Zacatepec vs Alebrijes Oaxaca match will be played at the stadium Agustín Coruco Díaz, Zacatepec, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Zacatepec vs Alebrijes Oaxaca!
My name is name of Nallely Calderon and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.