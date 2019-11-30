Club Leon vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liguilla Apertura 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Leon vs Morelia Live TV and Stream
TV: TUDN USA
Internet: VAVEL USA
Tickets
There's still tickets available at the Club Leon official website and the prizes go from $200 pesos to $500.
Referees
1st: Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava
2nd and 3rd: Mario Jesús López Carrillo & Jose de Jesus Baños Caballero
4th: Erick Yair Miranda Galindo
Arrival to Guanajuato
Monarcas arrived to Leon today ahead of tomorrow's game.
No Suspension
Yairo Moreno will be available to play the second leg even though he got a red card in the first league. Leon appealed the sanction to the Liga MX board.
First Leg
Leon and Monarcas drew 3-3 in the first leg of the quarter finals at Morelia.
The game will be played at the Nou Camp. Kickoff time is 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX Quarter Final game: Club Leon vs Monarcas Morelia!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.