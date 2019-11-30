Queretaro vs Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liguilla Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Queretaro vs Necaxa LIVE TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Necaxa Key player
Hugo González, Necaxa goalkeeper. A great season has had the Mexican team, keeping the zero in eight games of the season. This Saturday his saves and security must be key, as it will live a major siege by the disadvantage that has the rival.
Queretaro Key Player
Ayron del Valle, forward of Querétaro. Goals are what the team of Gallos Blancos needs, so the responsibility falls on the Colombian. He only scored two in the regular tournament, but it must be his great awakening on Saturday night to contribute to the goal quota and dream of qualification.
Necaxa last lineup
H. González; C. Calderón, A. Peña, R. Noyá, F. Meza; C. Baeza, F. Gallegos, J. Angulo, R. Chávez; J. Delgado, M. Quiroga
Queretaro last lineup
G. Alcalá; G. Corral, L. Romo, J. Pereira, J. Escoboza; J. Sierra, J. Lucumí, C. Aboagye; A. Loba, A. Del Valle, E. Triverio.
Referees
Fernando Hernandez will be the central referee. José López and Jimmy Acosta will serve as assistants. Jorge Perez will be the fourth referee.
Necaxa, without overconfidence
The advantage so wide that the 'Hydrorayas' took in the first leg should not be synonymous with excess advantage. Necaxa must go for the away goal, to sentence the series and not predict the ticket to the semifinals.
Querétaro, by a miracle
One disappointment ended up being the first leg of the White Roosters. Without deserving it, they ended up losing (3-0) to Necaxa in the first leg. In addition to the adverse scoreboard have the disadvantage that did not score a visiting goal. They will have to appeal to a perfect game to reach their second semi-final in history.
The return of the quarter-finals will take place at the Corregidora Stadium. Queretaro will be looking for a 3-0 win over Necaxa to achieve the miracle of the semi-finals.
