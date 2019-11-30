Santos Laguna vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liguilla Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest games
In the first game, Monterrey won 5-2 with goals from Pabón (2), Sánchez, Janssen and Arteaga's autogol; for the visitors the scoreboard Julio Furch and Erick Castillo made more decorous.
How to watch Santos vs Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Monterrey
After six months without scoring, Dorlan Pabon finished with two in the first leg and will look to repeat the dose as a visitor.
Key player Santos
The man capable of guiding the comeback is Brian Lozano, who in addition to talent and verticality, has contributed with goals.
Last lineup of Monterrey
Barovero; Medina, Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni; Rodríguez, Ortiz, Pabón, Meza, Gallardo; Janseen.
Last lineup of Santos
Orozco; Arteaga, Dória, Rodríguez, Orrantia; Lozano, Gorriarán, Rivas, Castillo; Valdés, Furch.
Monterrey: consummate the series
It would be enough for the Rayados to win, equal or lose by up to two to stay alive in the season.
Santos: win and don't despair
If the superlider wants to be a semifinalist, he needs to win by three goals without conceding.
Kick-off time
The Santos vs Monterrey match will be played at the stadium TSM, in Coahuila, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 08:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Santos vs Monterrey!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.