Tigres vs América: LIVE Stream Liguilla and Score (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

Everything set for kick-off!
Both teams step onto the pitch as the Liga MX anthem plays!

We're ready for Tigres vs América!

Bruno Valdez warmed up on his own. Could he be injured?
Possible scenarios for the semifinals
If Tigres advances:
  • Tigres vs Rayados
  • Necaxa vs Morelia

If América advances:

  • Necaxa vs Rayados
  • América vs Morelia
Clean sheet for Ochoa?
If América hopes to progress into the next round, they'll need to score at least two goals and do their best to keep their goal undefeated. Can Ochoa and his teammates accomplish it?

Huge optimism from the Tigres fans!
The pitch at Estadio Universitario looks in perfect shape!
'Patón' Guzmán comes out to warm up!
América: Starting XI
Ochoa; Sánchez, Valdez, Aguilera, Aguilar; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Dos Santos, Ibargüen; Viñas & Martín.

Tigres: Starting XI
Guzmán; Ayala, Reyes, Torres Nilo; Pizarro, Carioca, Dueñas, Aquino, Rodríguez; Gignac, Valencia.

 

Breaking: Nahuel Guzmán will start!
The usual Tigres starting goalkeeper will make his comeback after an injury prevented him from starting the first leg of the semifinals!

Full line-ups coming up!
América focused to make the comeback!

 

Tigres have arrived to the Universitario

 

América's One-To-Watch: Renato Ibarra

Renato Ibarra, América. Renato is all about speed and his runs down the right wing will be extremely important if América hope to score the two goals needed to get to the semifinals.

Tigres' One-To-Watch

Javier Aquino, Tigres. The disruptive Mexican footballer is a winger who plays close to the flank and has the ability to generate dangerous moves. Aquino has experience winning MX League titles.

This is what the visitor's dressing room looks like. The America clothing already awaits the arrival of the team to dispute against Tigres the Quarters' second leg.
Good evening everyone! Welcome to this streaming of Tigres vs America live from the University Stadium. The match will start in less than two hours.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Club América match.

 

Highlights from the first leg of this quarterfinal

 

Tigres: Last Lineup
Ortega; Reyes, Ayala, Torres Nilo, Rodríguez; Pizarro, Dueñas, Carioca; Aquino; Valencia, Gignac.

 

América: Last Lineup
Ochoa; Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Sánchez; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Córdova, Ibarra; Dos Santos & Martín.

 

Big crowds at América's arrival to Nuevo León
Tigres trained at Estadio Universitario
Nicolás Castillo made the trip to Monterrey
Chilean striker Nicolás Castillo made the trip to Monterrey with the rest of the América squad despite not being 100% healthy.

After a speedy recovery from a fibula fracture that took him out for 74 days, Castillo felt discomfort on his right leg on the Week 18 match against Veracruz.

Will he participate if América is in need of offensive power?

Nahuel Guzmán is back on the squad list
Nahuel Guzmán will join the squad list for the second leg after being sidelined by an injury in the last minutes of the fixture against Bravos de Juárez. However, he will not participate as the Tigres' medical staff doesn't see him fit for this match.

Guzmán's replacement last Thursday, Miguel Ortega, could've arguably done more in América's goal. Will he able to take Tigres to the semifinal?

Possible Scenarios
Tigres won the first leg last Thursday 1-2 at Estadio Azteca.

With the away-goals rule as the first tie-breaking criteria and Tigres advancing in case both teams have the same amount of away goals, here are the possible outcomes for the match.

  • Any Tigres Win: Tigres advances.
  • Any Draw: Tigres advances.
  • América Win 0-1 or 1-2: Tigres advances.
  • América Win by one goal (except 0-1 and 1-2): América advances.
  • América Win by two or more goals: América advances.
Series History
This is the sixth time Tigres and América face each other at a Liguilla in the short tournament era. The northern side leads the head-to-head with three wins, while Mexico City's squad has two victories.

They've faced each other in a twofinals, with each side taking one title home. América won the 2014 Apertura, while Tigres was the champion of the 2016 Apertura. 

Kick-off time
The Tigres vs América match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
