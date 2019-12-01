Tigres vs América: LIVE Stream Liguilla and Score (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
We're ready for Tigres vs América!
- Tigres vs Rayados
- Necaxa vs Morelia
If América advances:
- Necaxa vs Rayados
- América vs Morelia
Full line-ups coming up!
Renato Ibarra, América. Renato is all about speed and his runs down the right wing will be extremely important if América hope to score the two goals needed to get to the semifinals.
Javier Aquino, Tigres. The disruptive Mexican footballer is a winger who plays close to the flank and has the ability to generate dangerous moves. Aquino has experience winning MX League titles.
After a speedy recovery from a fibula fracture that took him out for 74 days, Castillo felt discomfort on his right leg on the Week 18 match against Veracruz.
Will he participate if América is in need of offensive power?
Guzmán's replacement last Thursday, Miguel Ortega, could've arguably done more in América's goal. Will he able to take Tigres to the semifinal?
With the away-goals rule as the first tie-breaking criteria and Tigres advancing in case both teams have the same amount of away goals, here are the possible outcomes for the match.
- Any Tigres Win: Tigres advances.
- Any Draw: Tigres advances.
- América Win 0-1 or 1-2: Tigres advances.
- América Win by one goal (except 0-1 and 1-2): América advances.
- América Win by two or more goals: América advances.
They've faced each other in a twofinals, with each side taking one title home. América won the 2014 Apertura, while Tigres was the champion of the 2016 Apertura.
