Tigres vs Club América: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liguilla Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

📹#ElResumen— LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) November 29, 2019
Revive los goles y mejores momentos del enfrentamiento entre #ClubAmerica y #Tigres en el encuentro de IDA de los #4tosDeFinal #Apertura2019#LigaBBVAMX #SienteTuLiga ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yOqf45YIIU
📸 | ¡¡Llegaron los Cremas!! 🛬🦅#ClubAmerica #SOMOSAMÉR1C4 🔸️🔷️🔸️ pic.twitter.com/ZaJoVVACgR— Club América (@ClubAmerica) December 1, 2019
✅ Cierran preparación para el partido de Vuelta de los Cuartos de Final con entrenamiento en la cancha del Estadio Universitario, donde el objetivo es lograr el pase a la Semifinal.#Tigres#VamosPorLaSemi— Club Tigres Oficial (@TigresOficial) November 30, 2019
👊🏽💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ggfhmt6owC
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
After a speedy recovery from a fibula fracture that took him out for 74 days, Castillo felt discomfort on his right leg on the Week 18 match against Veracruz.
Will he participate if América is in need of offensive power?
Guzmán's replacement last Thursday, Miguel Ortega, could've arguably done more in América's goal. Will he able to take Tigres to the semifinal?
With the away-goals rule as the first tie-breaking criteria and Tigres advancing in case both teams have the same amount of away goals, here are the possible outcomes for the match.
- Any Tigres Win: Tigres advances.
- Any Draw: Tigres advances.
- América Win 0-1 or 1-2: Tigres advances.
- América Win by one goal (except 0-1 and 1-2): América advances.
- América Win by two or more goals: América advances.
They've faced each other in a twofinals, with each side taking one title home. América won the 2014 Apertura, while Tigres was the champion of the 2016 Apertura.
My name is Juan Pablo Roríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.