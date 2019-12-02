Goals and Highlights: Tigres 2-4 América in 2019 Liga MX


Highlights from tonight's match
Full Time | Tigres 2-4 América
In a game full of emotions, América manages to overcome the odds and seals its pass to the semifinals of the 2019 Apertura.
90'+4'
Enner Valencia with a header just wide from Ochoa's goal.
90'
Six minutes of added time for the second half!
89'
Gignac with a new shot that goes just over the bar!
87' | América Substitution
Ibargüen is replaced by Rubén González.
Aguilera's goal for the 2-4!
80' | América GOOOOOOAL!
Aguilera takes the penalty with class to make América's fourth!

 

79' | Penalty for América!
Guzmán with a bad pass. Roger Martínez runs inside the box and Salcedo pushes him to give away the penalty.
78' | América Substitution
Henry Martín leaves his place on the pitch for Roger Martínez.
75'
Ibarra with another shot which is well-handled by Guzmán.
Gignac's goal for the 2-3

 

73'
Ibargüen with a shot straight at Guzmán's position.
71' | Tigres GOOOOOOAL!
Gignac with a first touch strike to beat Ochoa and make it 3-2!

We're 4-4 on aggregate! América is still in the semifinals!

70'
Ibargüen with an off-target attempt.
68' | Disallowed goal for América
Ibarra assists Henry Martín who pushes it in. However, when Ibarra recieved the ball, he was offside!
66' | América Substitution
Gio Dos Santos is replaced by Renato Ibarra.
62'
Cross looking for Gignac, but it's Gio Dos Santos getting there before the Tigres striker could finish it!
61'
Sánchez with a shot looking for the far post. It's too wide!
Aquino's goal for the 1-3

 

57'
Yellow card for Gignac after protesting a decision by the ref.
56' | Tigres GOOOOOOAL!
Loose ball in the box. Gignac tries to finish with the heel, but it's too short!

Luckily for them, Aquino is there to push it in!

51'
Yellow card for Aguilera for a late challenge on an opponent.
50'
Shot by Gignac saved on the goal line by Paul Aguilar!
45' | Tigres Substitution
Quiñones replaced Jorge Torres Nilo.
45' | Second Half Begins
We're underway with the last 45 minutes of this quarterfinal.
A close up to the celebration!
Dos Santos' goal for the 0-3
Half Time | Tigres 0-3 América
América making a near-perfect first half to put themselves up 0-3 at the break and earning a spot in the semifinals.
45' | América GOOOOOOAL!
Martín fights a long ball against Salcedo, wins it and assists Gio Dos Santos to make it 0-3.
41'
Shot by Gignac very wide from Ochoa's goal.
38'
Tigres have changed to a more offensive stance. First shot on goal comes from a Guido Pizarro header.
Rodríguez with the goal that has América in the semifinals at the moment
Viñas' goal for the 1-0

 

31' | América GOOOOOOAL!
From the corner-kick, the ball is headed in the near post by Aguilar and then Rodríguez pushes is it in!

América now leads 3-2 on aggregate!

29'
Carioca clears the ball just as Viñas was preparing to strike to make the second goal.
28' | Tigres Substitution
An injured Hugo Ayala is replaced by Carlos Salcedo.
27'
Another shot by América just wide from the target.
24'
Ibargüen shoots just wide of the right post of Guzmán.
21' | América GOOOOOOAL!
Viñas with a header to the far post puts América ahead in this second leg!

We're 2-2 on aggregate!

17'
Ibargüen with a dangerous cross, but Ayala clears with a sliding tackle.
14'
Tigres have cooled the game down with longer possession after America's starting attempts.
10'
Sánchez attempts to beat Nahuel Guzmán once more, but his shot is wide!
9'
Viñas strikes, but Guzmán is there to contain.
7'
Good header from Henry Martín, but Guzmán gets his fingerstip on it to send it to corner kick!
6'
Rodríguez attempts a shot from outside the box, but it's off-target.
1'
First real chance for Tigres! Valencia one-on-one against Ochoa, but his shot is just wide!
0' | Kick-off!
We're underway with the second leg of the quarterfinals between Tigres and América!
Everything set for kick-off!
Both teams step onto the pitch as the Liga MX anthem plays!

We're ready for Tigres vs América!

 

Possible scenarios for the semifinals
If Tigres advances:
  • Tigres vs Rayados
  • Necaxa vs Morelia

If América advances:

  • Necaxa vs Rayados
  • América vs Morelia
Clean sheet for Ochoa?
If América hopes to progress into the next round, they'll need to score at least two goals and do their best to keep their goal undefeated. Can Ochoa and his teammates accomplish it?

América: Starting XI
Ochoa; Sánchez, Valdez, Aguilera, Aguilar; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Dos Santos, Ibargüen; Viñas & Martín.

Tigres: Starting XI
Guzmán; Ayala, Reyes, Torres Nilo; Pizarro, Carioca, Dueñas, Aquino, Rodríguez; Gignac, Valencia.


The usual Tigres starting goalkeeper will make his comeback after an injury prevented him from starting the first leg of the semifinals!

Full line-ups coming up!
América focused to make the comeback!

 

Tigres have arrived to the Universitario


Renato Ibarra, América. Renato is all about speed and his runs down the right wing will be extremely important if América hope to score the two goals needed to get to the semifinals.

Javier Aquino, Tigres. The disruptive Mexican footballer is a winger who plays close to the flank and has the ability to generate dangerous moves. Aquino has experience winning MX League titles.


This is what the visitor's dressing room looks like. The America clothing already awaits the arrival of the team to dispute against Tigres the Quarters' second leg.

Good evening everyone! Welcome to this streaming of Tigres vs America live from the University Stadium. The match will start in less than two hours.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Club América match.


Tigres: Last Lineup
Ortega; Reyes, Ayala, Torres Nilo, Rodríguez; Pizarro, Dueñas, Carioca; Aquino; Valencia, Gignac.
América: Last Lineup
Ochoa; Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Sánchez; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Córdova, Ibarra; Dos Santos & Martín.


If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!



Nicolás Castillo made the trip to Monterrey
Chilean striker Nicolás Castillo made the trip to Monterrey with the rest of the América squad despite not being 100% healthy.

After a speedy recovery from a fibula fracture that took him out for 74 days, Castillo felt discomfort on his right leg on the Week 18 match against Veracruz.

Will he participate if América is in need of offensive power?

Nahuel Guzmán is back on the squad list
Nahuel Guzmán will join the squad list for the second leg after being sidelined by an injury in the last minutes of the fixture against Bravos de Juárez. However, he will not participate as the Tigres' medical staff doesn't see him fit for this match.

Guzmán's replacement last Thursday, Miguel Ortega, could've arguably done more in América's goal. Will he able to take Tigres to the semifinal?

Tigres won the first leg last Thursday 1-2 at Estadio Azteca.

With the away-goals rule as the first tie-breaking criteria and Tigres advancing in case both teams have the same amount of away goals, here are the possible outcomes for the match.

  • Any Tigres Win: Tigres advances.
  • Any Draw: Tigres advances.
  • América Win 0-1 or 1-2: Tigres advances.
  • América Win by one goal (except 0-1 and 1-2): América advances.
  • América Win by two or more goals: América advances.
This is the sixth time Tigres and América face each other at a Liguilla in the short tournament era. The northern side leads the head-to-head with three wins, while Mexico City's squad has two victories.

They've faced each other in a two finals, with each side taking one title home. América won the 2014 Apertura, while Tigres was the champion of the 2016 Apertura. 

The Tigres vs América match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX Quaterfinal match: Tigres vs Club América! 

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

