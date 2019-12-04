Monterrey vs Necaxa: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Necaxa will have 6 national footballers and 5 from other countries.
We're less than an hour from kick-off!
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports streaming service.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Their last championship came at the Invierno 1998 tournament under Raúl Arias and they haven't reached a final since the one they lost in 2002 against América by a golden goal.
With two relegations in their recent history, they look to regain protaganism in the top flight and to add another star to their crest.
Since then, they've reached three more finals that have ended in defeat against Santos Laguna, Pachuca and, most painfully of all, Tigres.
Can they reach another championship series?
Memo Vázquez and his men finished fifth with 31 points after winning 9 games, drawing 4 and losing 5. They also had the season's top-scorer in Mauro Quiroga with 12 goals.
In the quarterfinal, they beat Querétaro in both games by 3-0 and 2-3 for a convincing aggregate of 6-2.
Three victories and two draws allowed them to clinch the last place for the play-offs as the eighth seeded team. Then, in the quarterfinal stage, they managed to defeat the leader Santos Laguna with a clear 6-3 aggregate.
