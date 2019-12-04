Monterrey vs Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liguilla Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Necaxa match.


How to watch Monterrey vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to Fox Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports streaming service.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Necaxa: Last Lineup
González; Meza, Noyá, Peña, Calderón; Baeza, Gallegos, Angulo, Chávez;  Delgado,  Quiroga. 
Monterrey: Last Lineup
Barovero; Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni, Gallardo, Medina; Ortiz, Rodríguez, Meza; Pabón, Janssen.

 

Necaxa wants to make history!
Necaxa has not been a prolific team in the most recent times.

Their last championship came at the Invierno 1998 tournament under Raúl Arias and they haven't reached a final since the one they lost in 2002 against América by a golden goal.

With two relegations in their recent history, they look to regain protaganism in the top flight and to add another star to their crest.

Monterrey looking for the fifth star!
Rayados has not won a league championship since they defeated Santos Laguna in the 2010 Apertura.

Since then, they've reached three more finals that have ended in defeat against Santos Laguna, Pachuca and, most painfully of all, Tigres.

Can they reach another championship series?

Necaxa arrived at Monterrey and had support from fans there!

 

Rayados trained ahead of the first leg of the semifinals

 

Necaxa's to confirm their great season
Necaxa's season has been nothing short of impresssive.

Memo Vázquez and his men finished fifth with 31 points after winning 9 games, drawing 4 and losing 5. They also had the season's top-scorer in Mauro Quiroga with 12 goals.

In the quarterfinal, they beat Querétaro in both games by 3-0 and 2-3 for a convincing aggregate of 6-2.

Rayados in a streak after Mohamed's arrival
Monterrey sacked Diego Alonso as manager and replaced him with Antonio Mohamed ahead of Week 14. Since then, the team has been on a real roll.

Three victories and two draws allowed them to clinch the last place for the play-offs as the eighth seeded team. Then, in the quarterfinal stage, they managed to defeat the leader Santos Laguna with a clear 6-3 aggregate.

Kick-off time
The Rayados de Monterrey vs Necaxa match will be played at the Estadio BBVA, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX first leg semifinal match: Monterrey vs Necaxa! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo