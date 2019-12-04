Monterrey vs Necaxa: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (1-1)
(Photo: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
70' | Monterrey Substitution
Vangioni leaves his place on the pitch for Maxi Meza.
66'
Yellow card for Medina for fouling Calderón.
63' | Necaxa GOOOOOOAL!
Long ball from Angulo for Quiroga to leave him through on goal. Barovero is unable to stop it and Necaxa equalizes it!
61' | Necaxa Substitution
Juan Delgado is replaced by Kevin Mercado.
59'
Pabón with a very narrow angle attempts for goal and it's barely off-target!
54'
Long shot from Pizarro. Hugo González gets fingertips on it and sends it over the bar.
52'
Necaxa's second half has been  a bit better. All players seem to be keeping their positions and trying to stop Monterrey from going in so easily.
47'
Pizarro dribbles inside the box and manages to get a shot in! It's just wide from the left post!
45' | Second Half Begins
We're underway with the second half of this first leg of the Liga MX  semifinals!
Half Time | Monterrey 1-0 Necaxa
After 45 minutes that have been all for Monterrey, the home team leads with a goal from Gallardo.
45'
Three minutes of added time for the first half.
41'
Yellow card for Noya after a late challenge on Janssen.
38' | VAR Check!
The referee will see a possible red card offense from Janssen.

The dutch man placed an arm on an opponent's face while running. It'll be yellow card for Janssen.

35'
Janssen with a heel pass to Pizarro inside the box. The finish is  off-target!
30'
Hugo González stops the second goal from coming in by blocking a one-on-one shot from Sánchez.
This was Gallardo's strike to open up the scoreboard

 

25'
Gallardo with a shot that causes González to dive and save!
24'
Rayados argues for a handball inside Necaxa's box but the ref says play on.
17'
Difficult shot from Pabón and González just gets it out!
16'
Through ball for Pabón. With the keeper at his feet, he tries to cross but Janssen is unable to reach it and Noya sends it to corner kick.
14'
Monterrey continues to find space down the right wing. Another cross comes in and Peña once again clears it.
10' | Monterrey GOOOOOOAL!
Gallardo is left free inside the box. He heads it and González blocks, but on the second chance he makes a good finish and it's 1-0 for the home team!
7'
Dorlan Pabón finding space behind Calderón. He crosses looking for Janssen, but again Peña is there to make the defensive play!
6'
Janssen recieves the ball from Gallardo and attempts a strike. Peña is well-positioned to block.
4'
Montes with a header wide from González's goal.
1'
First chance for Necaxa! Calderón finds a rebound just outside the box and strikes it just wide from the top left corner!
0' | Kick-Off!
The first leg of the Liga MX semifinals is underway!
Game Time!
The Liga MX anthem plays as both squads step onto the pitch!

We're ready for the first 90 minutes between Monterrey and Necaxa.
The stage is set for the first leg of the semifinals!
The winner of this series will face either Morelia or América for the Liga MX title
Monterrey also doing the pre-match workout
Calderón with maybe one his last warm-ups as a Necaxa player
Monterrey lines up with 4 Mexican players and 7 foreigners.

Necaxa will have 6 national footballers and 5 from other countries.

 

Fans are starting to make their way into the stadium
Necaxa: Starting XI
González; Calderón, Peña, Noya, Chávez; Meza, Gallegos, Baeza; Angulo, Delgado, Quiroga.

 

Rayados: Starting XI
Barovero; Gallardo, Sánchez, Montes, Medina; Rodríguez, Ortíz, Pizarro, Vangioni, Pabón; Janssen.

Can Janssen make a difference?
The dutch striker is Rayados' first choice forward due to Rogelio Funes Mori's injury.  The 25-year-old has had outstanding performances lately. Can he score and make a difference tonight?

Necaxa heads to the locker room now!
Rayados has 18 appearances in the semi final stage, with a positive record of 10 progressions to the championship game.
Necaxa has played 9 times in the semifinal round and in 6 of them he won a place in the Final.

 

Estadio BBVA will fill in the next minutes for this semifinal match
Meanwhile, the away locker room awaits for Necaxa
Monterrey heads to the locker room
The hosts are also ready at Estadio BBVA

 

Necaxa's bus has made their arrival at Estadio BBVA

 

LIVE Coverage Begins
We're ready at Estadio BBVA to bring you all the details of this exciting semifinal match between Rayados and Necaxa!

We're less than an hour from kick-off!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Necaxa match.


How to watch Monterrey vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to Fox Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports streaming service.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Necaxa: Last Lineup
González; Meza, Noyá, Peña, Calderón; Baeza, Gallegos, Angulo, Chávez;  Delgado,  Quiroga. 
Monterrey: Last Lineup
Barovero; Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni, Gallardo, Medina; Ortiz, Rodríguez, Meza; Pabón, Janssen.

 

Necaxa wants to make history!
Necaxa has not been a prolific team in the most recent times.

Their last championship came at the Invierno 1998 tournament under Raúl Arias and they haven't reached a final since the one they lost in 2002 against América by a golden goal.

With two relegations in their recent history, they look to regain protaganism in the top flight and to add another star to their crest.

Monterrey looking for the fifth star!
Rayados has not won a league championship since they defeated Santos Laguna in the 2010 Apertura.

Since then, they've reached three more finals that have ended in defeat against Santos Laguna, Pachuca and, most painfully of all, Tigres.

Can they reach another championship series?

Necaxa arrived at Monterrey and had support from fans there!

 

Rayados trained ahead of the first leg of the semifinals

 

Necaxa's to confirm their great season
Necaxa's season has been nothing short of impresssive.

Memo Vázquez and his men finished fifth with 31 points after winning 9 games, drawing 4 and losing 5. They also had the season's top-scorer in Mauro Quiroga with 12 goals.

In the quarterfinal, they beat Querétaro in both games by 3-0 and 2-3 for a convincing aggregate of 6-2.

Rayados in a streak after Mohamed's arrival
Monterrey sacked Diego Alonso as manager and replaced him with Antonio Mohamed ahead of Week 14. Since then, the team has been on a real roll.

Three victories and two draws allowed them to clinch the last place for the play-offs as the eighth seeded team. Then, in the quarterfinal stage, they managed to defeat the leader Santos Laguna with a clear 6-3 aggregate.

Kick-off time
The Rayados de Monterrey vs Necaxa match will be played at the Estadio BBVA, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX first leg semifinal match: Monterrey vs Necaxa! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo