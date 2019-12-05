Monarcas Morelia vs Club América: LIVE Stream Online TV and Liguilla Updates (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monarcas Morelia vs Club América match.

 

América's One-To-Watch: Henry Martín
The Mexican striker is one of the most difficult to mark against in the entire Liga MX.

He is a man of great strength and capable of shooting from any position. He is a forward who can pass and work with his teammates to generate danger.


Morelia's One-To-Watch: Edison Flores
The Peruvian player was key so that Morelia could defeat Leon in the quarterfinals. A player with good technique and capable of causing defensive imbalance, he will be the main threat to the América back four.

How to watch Monarcas Morelia vs Club América Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!



Club América: Last Lineup
Ochoa; Sánchez, Valdez, Aguilera, Aguilar; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Dos Santos, Ibargüen; Viñas & Martín.
Monarcas Morelia: Last Lineup
Sosa; Velarde, Vegas, Ortíz, Martínez; Osuna, Millar, Rocha, Mendoza; Flores, Aristeguieta.
Tonight's officiating team!
The  referee for this Morelia vs América will be Jorge Isaac Rojas.

José Ibrahim Martínez and César Cerritos will assist him as linesmen while Adonai Escobedo will be the fourth official.

América have landed at Morelia with the usual fan support!

 

Morelia awaits for the match to start!
América walks in as the clear favorite
América reaches the semifinals as the team with the greatest popularity and with the obligation to proclaim themselves champions of the 2019 Apertura.

Miguel Herrera and his men have assumed that role with no issues. Tonight, they'll look  to gain an advantage  in Morelia's homeground and then finish it off at the Azteca.

Can 'Las Águilas' repeat the level they showed on Sunday against Tigres?

A very surprising season for Morelia!
The Michoacán side began the tournament under the Javier Torrente, however, the results did not arrive and the process had to be cut short after obtaining 3 of 15 possible points.

His replacement was Pablo Guede, a stranger for Mexican football who through good football has returned the illusion of having a winning team to Morelia

Monarcas not only qualified the Liguilla, but also beat one of the strongest squads in the quarterfinals.

Kick-Off Time
The Monarcas Morelia vs Club América match will be played at the Estadio Morelos, in Morelia, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30pm ET.


Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX Liguilla match: Monarcas Morelia vs Club América! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríbuez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

