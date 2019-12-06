Goals and Highlights: Monarcas Morelia 2-0 América in 2019 Liga MX Liguilla
Highlights from tonight's match
Full Time | Monarcas Morelia 2-0 América
Monarcas made a very decent 90 minutes at home and has gotten a two-goal advantage to go into the second leg of this semifinal at Estadio Azteca.
90'
Four minutes of added time.
88'
Another counter attack by Monarcas. This time Ferreira wastes it with a bad pass.
86' | Monarcas Substitution
Ferreira replaces Sansores as Morelia's second striker.
79' | Monarcas Substitution
Aristeguieta comes off. Achillier is on.
77' | Red card in Monarcas
Vegas is sent off after getting a second yellow card for a foul on Viñas.
69' | Morelia Substitution
Millar leaves the pitch while Osuna comes in.
68' | América Substitution
Gio Dos Santos is replaced by Córdova.
66'
Monarcas looks to hit América again on the break, but Carlos Vergas does a great coverage to mitigate the danger.
63'
Valdez finds a rebound inside the box,but his shot is too wide.
57'
Martinez plays a quick one-two with Mendoza. The former America player hits with his left, but Ochoa is there to save.
50' | Monarcas GOOOOOAL!
On the counter attack, Mendoza chips it over Ochoa and Rocha finds the ball to push it in!
45' | Second Half Begins
We're underway with the second 45 minutes of this first leg of the semifinal between América and Morelia.
Aristeguita's goal for the 1-0

 

Half Time | Morelia 1-0 América
We go to the break with the home team on the lead!
45' + 2'
Aguilar is close to scoring with a strike inside the box, but the keper is there stop it!
45'
Three minutes of added time!
40'
Shot by Aristeguieta deflected before it could reach the target.
38' | América Substitution
Ibargüen leaves his place in the pitch so Carlos Vargas can come in as a defender.
35' | Red card for América
Sánchez slides again and sees his second yellow card!
30'
Yellow card for Jorge Sánchez for a strong challenge on an opponent.
27'
Long shot from Sánchez, but it's wide from Sosa's goal.
22'
Sosa saves Morelia in two ocassions in a very dangerous play from a corner kick.
17'
The goal takes a few minutes to be validated as the referee had signaled for off-side, but VAR confirms that the entire play was correct.
15' | Monarcas GOOOOOOAL!
Mendoza receives a long ball and then assists Aristeguieta with a great pass in between Aguilera's legs. The Venezuelan striker finishes it without trouble!
12'
Yellow card for Vegas after a very strong challenge on Viñas.
8'
Flores strikes looking for the top corner, but Ochoa gets his fingertips on it to send it over the bar.
7'
Sansores with a header straight at Ochoa's position.
6'
Mendoza is through on goal, but Aguilera is there with a last-second tackle to stop him from scoring.
4'
The first few minutes have seen more possession by América. No real scoring chances yet.
0' | Kick-Off
The match between Morelia and América is underway!
We're ten minutes away from kick-off!
The teams have finished their warm-ups and are ready for the start of this first leg of the Liga MX semifinals!
América: Starting XI
Ochoa; Sánchez, Valdez, Aguilera, Aguilar; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Dos Santos, Ibargüen; Viñas & Martín.

Sosa; Velarde, Vegas, Ortíz, Martínez; Flores,  Millar, Rocha, Mendoza; Sansores, Aristeguieta.


The locker room awaits the arrival of the home team

América has left their hotel for Estadio Morelos
América's One-To-Watch: Henry Martín
The Mexican striker is one of the most difficult to mark against in the entire Liga MX.

He is a man of great strength and capable of shooting from any position. He is a forward who can pass and work with his teammates to generate danger.

Morelia's One-To-Watch: Edison Flores
The Peruvian player was key so that Morelia could defeat Leon in the quarterfinals. A player with good technique and capable of causing defensive imbalance, he will be the main threat to the América back four.

How to watch Monarcas Morelia vs Club América Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

 

Club América: Last Lineup
Ochoa; Sánchez, Valdez, Aguilera, Aguilar; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Dos Santos, Ibargüen; Viñas & Martín.
Monarcas Morelia: Last Lineup
Sosa; Velarde, Vegas, Ortíz, Martínez; Osuna, Millar, Rocha, Mendoza; Flores, Aristeguieta.
Tonight's officiating team!
The  referee for this Morelia vs América will be Jorge Isaac Rojas.

José Ibrahim Martínez and César Cerritos will assist him as linesmen while Adonai Escobedo will be the fourth official.

América have landed at Morelia with the usual fan support!

 

América walks in as the clear favorite
América reaches the semifinals as the team with the greatest popularity and with the obligation to proclaim themselves champions of the 2019 Apertura.

Miguel Herrera and his men have assumed that role with no issues. Tonight, they'll look  to gain an advantage  in Morelia's homeground and then finish it off at the Azteca.

Can 'Las Águilas' repeat the level they showed on Sunday against Tigres?

A very surprising season for Morelia!
The Michoacán side began the tournament under the Javier Torrente, however, the results did not arrive and the process had to be cut short after obtaining 3 of 15 possible points.

His replacement was Pablo Guede, a stranger for Mexican football who through good football has returned the illusion of having a winning team to Morelia

Monarcas not only qualified the Liguilla, but also beat one of the strongest squads in the quarterfinals.

The Monarcas Morelia vs Club América match will be played at the Estadio Morelos, in Morelia, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30pm ET.

