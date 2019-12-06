Goals and Highlights: Monarcas Morelia 2-0 América in 2019 Liga MX Liguilla

ADVERTISEMENT
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) December 6, 2019
Min 16: ¡G⚽⚽⚽L! El venezolano, Fernando Aristeguieta empuja el balón para que Morelia tome la ventaja. #MonarcasMorelia 1-0 #ClubAmerica#LigaBBVAMX #SienteTuLiga ⚽ pic.twitter.com/c6JQ9G68Ee
Nuestro 1⃣1⃣ vs #MonarcasMorelia :— Club América (@ClubAmerica) December 6, 2019
6 | 🇲🇽 @yosoy8a 🧤
3 | 🇲🇽 @Jorgiesanchez1
5 | 🇦🇷 @Guido_Rodriguez
10 | 🇲🇽 @OficialGio
11 | 🇨🇴 Andrés Ibargüen
18 | 🇵🇾 @bruvaldez
19 | 🇦🇷 Ema Aguilera
20 | 🇵🇾 @Richard__26
21 | 🇲🇽 @HenryMartinM
22 | 🇲🇽 Paul Aguilar ©
24 | 🇺🇾 @federicovinas98 pic.twitter.com/XvjV8uqdog
#ClásicoDelPeriférico | 👑— Monarcas Morelia (@FuerzaMonarca) December 6, 2019
Esta es la alineación que manda Pablo Guede a la cancha, ¡MOSTREMOS NUESTRO #AMORelia! ❤💛 pic.twitter.com/9zLfuvPYt5
#ClásicoDelPeriférico | 20:30 hrs— Monarcas Morelia (@FuerzaMonarca) December 6, 2019
Si volviera a nacer, escogería de nueva cuenta tus colores ❤💛 pic.twitter.com/YkA33Jf0GT
📸 | Rumbo al 🏟 Morelos 🦅🚌🦅#ClubAmerica #SOMOSAMÉR1C4 🔸️🔷️🔸️ pic.twitter.com/kjXvuXtURL— Club América (@ClubAmerica) December 6, 2019
Stick with us to get all the information you need from Estadio Morelos.
He is a man of great strength and capable of shooting from any position. He is a forward who can pass and work with his teammates to generate danger.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
José Ibrahim Martínez and César Cerritos will assist him as linesmen while Adonai Escobedo will be the fourth official.
📸 | Aterrizó el #ClubAmerica 🛬🦅#SOMOSAMÉR1C4 🔸️🔷️🔸️ pic.twitter.com/BxwK7hw9Qi— Club América (@ClubAmerica) December 4, 2019
#ClásicoDelPeriférico | 05.12.19— Monarcas Morelia (@FuerzaMonarca) December 5, 2019
Mañana lo dejaremos todo en el campo, con el corazón lleno de orgullo, defendiendo el escudo en todo momento ❤👊🏻💛 pic.twitter.com/z5dBX8aud6
Miguel Herrera and his men have assumed that role with no issues. Tonight, they'll look to gain an advantage in Morelia's homeground and then finish it off at the Azteca.
Can 'Las Águilas' repeat the level they showed on Sunday against Tigres?
His replacement was Pablo Guede, a stranger for Mexican football who through good football has returned the illusion of having a winning team to Morelia
Monarcas not only qualified the Liguilla, but also beat one of the strongest squads in the quarterfinals.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Until next time!