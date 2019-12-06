Rayadas vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Final Liga MX Female (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayadas vs Tigres match.
Latest games
In the first leg, Tigres and Rayadas tied for a goal with goals from Cruz and Mejía.
Howt o watch Rayadas vs TigresLive TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Tigres
Belem Cruz not only contributes with goals, but also adds to the attack for the development of the plays
Key player Rayadas
Desiree Monsiváis was the scorer of the season and will be the main weapon to get the first title
Where and how to watch Rayadas vs Tigres online and live
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports.
Rayadas vs Tigres can be tuned from Fox Sports App's live streams. If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last lineup of Tigres
Solís; Espinoza, Luna, Cortés, Antonio; Mercado, Rangel, Ovalle, Martínez, Cruz.
Last lineup of Rayadas
Lozoya; Bernal, Mejía, Rajunov, Cadena; Hernández, Garza, Valdez, Evangelista, Monsiváis, Solis.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central whistle of this Rayadas vs Tigres will be Karen Hernandez Andrade; Mayra Alejandra Mora, first row; Jessica Fernanda Morales Morales, second row; Diana Sthepania Perez Borja, fourth assistant.
Tigres: repeating history
The felines will look for his bicampeonato and the third title of the League Female MX before Rayadas
Rayadas: getting rid of malaria
Third round final they will play in their stadium, but this time they hope to beat their arch-rivals.
Kick-off time
The Rayadas vs Tigres match will be played at the stadium BBVA, in Nuevo León, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 06:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX Female match: Rayadas vsTigres!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.