Alebrijes Oaxaca vs Zacatepec: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Final Ascenso MX (0-0)

Afición de Zacatepec will be present in Oaxaca.

 

How to watch Alebrijes vs Zacatepec: Live Stream

The match will be broadcast on Marca Claro. Alebrijes vs Zacatepec can be streamed on Marca Claro app. If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

WATCH OUT FOR THIS OAXACA PLAYER!


Arturo Ledesma| One of the most confident men in the Oaxacan starting line-up.  He played all the minutes of Apertura 2019, making him one of the referents of the fans.

WATCH OUT FOR THIS ZACATEPEC PLAYER!

Rodrigo Prieto| The "Cañeros" player can enter the court at any time and become the referent of the team.  His contribution to the league he has played in the silver division keeps him rigid.

LAST LINEUP OAXACA 

Canales, Cercado, León, Ledezma (C); Alaffita , Aguayo , García, Cisneros, Jiménez, Lara, Rodríguez.

LAST LINEUP ZACATEPEC 

Duarte, Sousa,  Basulto, Akrong,  Colula, Hernández (C) ,  Sánchez,  Trejo ,Taborda, Cardozo, Ramírez

ARBITRATION QUARTET!

Central referee for the duel between Alebrijes vs Zacatepec; to be Victor Alfonso Caceres; front row; Jonathan Maximiliano Gomez, second row; Mauricio Nieto Torres, fourth assistant; Ivan Antonio Lopez.

CLOSE OF HELL


During the culmination of the regular phase, Zacatepec's team found a bump that led to defeat in their last two visits to Apertura 2019.  (Against the team of Cafetaleros and Colts UAEM)

THEY'VE ALREADY BEATEN THEM! 

In the last dispute between the two paintings. The Oaxaca came out successful by scoring 2-1 in the Stadium of the Technological Institute of Oaxaca, today will seek to replicate the result in a positive way for the locals.

Alebrijes has the historic opportunity to take revenge of his first final played in the Ascenso MX and the hand of the thrust of his fans will seek to seal the half ticket.
¡Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Alebrijes vs Zacatepec live, corresponding to Final Ascenso MX of the Opening 2019 Ascenso MX. The meeting will take place at the ITO Stadium and a good entry is expected from both clubs.
