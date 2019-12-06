Alebrijes Oaxaca vs Zacatepec: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Final Ascenso MX (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The match will be broadcast on Marca Claro. Alebrijes vs Zacatepec can be streamed on Marca Claro app. If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Arturo Ledesma| One of the most confident men in the Oaxacan starting line-up. He played all the minutes of Apertura 2019, making him one of the referents of the fans.
Rodrigo Prieto| The "Cañeros" player can enter the court at any time and become the referent of the team. His contribution to the league he has played in the silver division keeps him rigid.
Canales, Cercado, León, Ledezma (C); Alaffita , Aguayo , García, Cisneros, Jiménez, Lara, Rodríguez.
Duarte, Sousa, Basulto, Akrong, Colula, Hernández (C) , Sánchez, Trejo ,Taborda, Cardozo, Ramírez
Central referee for the duel between Alebrijes vs Zacatepec; to be Victor Alfonso Caceres; front row; Jonathan Maximiliano Gomez, second row; Mauricio Nieto Torres, fourth assistant; Ivan Antonio Lopez.
During the culmination of the regular phase, Zacatepec's team found a bump that led to defeat in their last two visits to Apertura 2019. (Against the team of Cafetaleros and Colts UAEM)
In the last dispute between the two paintings. The Oaxaca came out successful by scoring 2-1 in the Stadium of the Technological Institute of Oaxaca, today will seek to replicate the result in a positive way for the locals.