Goals and Highlights: Necaxa 0-1 Monterrey, Semifinal Liga MX 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Game summary
Funes Mori’s goal
90+6
The game ends at the Victoria Stadium, Monterrey reaches the final of the Liga MX, which will be played on December 26th and 29th.
90+5
Monterrey goal! Funes Mori signs the Monterrey pass at the end of the Liga MX.
90’
6 minutes are added to the match
89’
Hit the wood!
Necaxa was closer to scoring.
85’
New clash heads between Montes and Contreras, the game is stopped.
80’
He shot the goalkeeper's hands by Gallardo.
78’
Yellow for Pizarro for stopping a counterattack.
73’
Baeza is cautioned for a foul on Pizarro in midfield.
70’
Gallegos injured on the lawn after an injury. Seems cautious.
64’
Ortiz leaves on behalf of Rayados after an injury, in his place comes González.
58’
Baeza falls to the grass after a hard blow against Montes.
52’
Monterrey begins the second half in a better way, looking to push to the front.
46’
The second time has started
Half time
The first half of the semi-final between Necaxa and Monterrey ends, the scoreboard remains in zeroes. Monterrey is currently settling into the final.
43’
Funes Mori will be responsible for filling Janssen’s position.
43’
Vincent Janssen Receives a reprimand on his way off the field.
40’
Janssen is on the pitch after a shot from Necaxa.
30’
Necaxa continues with the position of the value in search of the annotation.
23’
Quiroga's auction that goes over Barovero's arch.
20’
Necaxa continues to harass the Monterrey area with dangerous shots.
16’
Direct shooting by Necaxa that goes over the arch.
14’
Fuera de lugar de Gallardo tras haber anotado. Se anula la anotación.
10’
Necaxa continues to look for the opportunity to score from centers.
01’
The game has started at the Victoria Stadium
Monterrey’s lineup
Face to face
Necaxa scored 40 goals for 35 scored by Monterrey, in turn the locals had the recovery of 920 balls, while the visit had 993, plus 82% accuracy in passes, by 81% of Necaxa.
Well positioned
Necaxa had a better role qualifying in the 5th position with 31 units obtained during the tournament.
Black Horse
Having qualified in eighth place with 27 points, Monterrey will seek to be the black horse of this tournament, seeking to reach the final.
Necaxa‘s lineup
Ready the dressing room of Monterrey
Goalkeeper’s Match
These are the numbers of Hugo Gonzalez and Marcelo Barovero goalkeepers who will have activity today.
Players to follow
Here are the players to follow proposed by the Liga MX for this semifinal between Necaxa and Monterrey.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Rayados Monterrey match.
How to watch Necaxa vs Rayados Liguilla Semifinal Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
¡Vamos mis Rayos! Este sábado tiene que vibrar nuestra casa. ¡A darle que #Necaxa tiene que estar en la Final!#RayosPorLaCuarta ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Obxbieodfo— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) December 6, 2019
Semifinal's record
Both coaches have a good track record in the Liguilla instance. Guillermo Vazquez has directed in four different semifinals, in which he won three times and only lost one qualifying round.
For his part, Antonio Mohamed has a 100% effectiveness in the semifinals by getting four passes to the finals.
Necaxa: Last lineup
González, Noya, Meza, Peña, Calderón, Chávez, Baeza, Gallegos, Angulo, Delgado and Quiroga.
Monterrey: Last lineup
Barovero, Medina, Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni, Ortíz, Pabón, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Gallardo and Janssen.
Officiating team
The central referee for Necaxa vs Rayados will be César Ramos Palazuelos; Christian Kiabek Espinosa, first assistant; José de Jesús Baños, second assistant; Diego Montano, fourth assistant.
In the last four games Necaxa has played, it has two draws for the same number of wins. Its last one was in the Quarterfinals of this league.
To reach the final, Guillermo Vazquez's team needs to win 1-0 and keep their goal at zero.
In the first leg, Rayados was superior to Necaxa in every way. Although Monterrey had a 2-1 lead, the reality is that Necaxa could have conceded one or two more goals in the game.
Tonight, the winner of this match will be defined, which will determine the first finalist of the 2019 Apertura.
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs Rayados match will be played at the Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liguilla Liga MX: Club Necaxa vs Rayados Monterrey!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.