Necaxa vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV and How to Watch Liguilla Semifinal 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
How to watch Necaxa vs Rayados Liguilla Semifinal Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
¡Vamos mis Rayos! Este sábado tiene que vibrar nuestra casa. ¡A darle que #Necaxa tiene que estar en la Final!#RayosPorLaCuarta ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Obxbieodfo— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) December 6, 2019
Semifinal's record
Both coaches have a good track record in the Liguilla instance. Guillermo Vazquez has directed in four different semifinals, in which he won three times and only lost one qualifying round.
For his part, Antonio Mohamed has a 100% effectiveness in the semifinals by getting four passes to the finals.
Necaxa: Last lineup
González, Noya, Meza, Peña, Calderón, Chávez, Baeza, Gallegos, Angulo, Delgado and Quiroga.
Monterrey: Last lineup
Barovero, Medina, Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni, Ortíz, Pabón, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Gallardo and Janssen.
Officiating team
The central referee for Necaxa vs Rayados will be César Ramos Palazuelos; Christian Kiabek Espinosa, first assistant; José de Jesús Baños, second assistant; Diego Montano, fourth assistant.
In the last four games Necaxa has played, it has two draws for the same number of wins. Its last one was in the Quarterfinals of this league.
To reach the final, Guillermo Vazquez's team needs to win 1-0 and keep their goal at zero.
In the first leg, Rayados was superior to Necaxa in every way. Although Monterrey had a 2-1 lead, the reality is that Necaxa could have conceded one or two more goals in the game.
Tonight, the winner of this match will be defined, which will determine the first finalist of the 2019 Apertura.
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs Rayados match will be played at the Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liguilla Liga MX: Club Necaxa vs Rayados Monterrey!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Rayados Monterrey match.