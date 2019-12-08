América vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liguilla MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this América vs Monarcas match.
How to watch América vs Monarcas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN, Canal 5 y Azteca 7.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN y TV Azteca App.
Monarcas Last LineUp
Sosa; Velarde, Vegas, Ortíz, Martínes; Flores, Millar, Mendoza, Rocha; Aristeguieta, Sansores
América Last LineUp |
Ochoa; Sánchez, Valdéz, Aguilera, Aguilar; Rodríguez, Ibarguen, Sánchez; Dos Santos, Martín, Viñas
Monarcas goes for more goals
Morelia will seek to increase the number of goals in order to make the feat of Coapa more complicated. Sebastian Vegas will miss this duel, the defender also accumulated two yellow during the last duel and went early to the showers.
América will seek to reobund
The directed by Herrera, will seek to score goals from the first minute, as they are at a disadvantage with an overall score of two to zero. It should be noted that this afternoon will not be able to count on Jorge Sanche who after seeing double yellow last match, will not be able to line up with the 'Eagles'.
Kick-off time
The América vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City. The kick-off is scheduled at 06:30pm ET.
