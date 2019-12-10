Inter Milan vs Barcelona : Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch  UEFA Champions League 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Internazionale: 7 points, +2 Goal Difference.
Dortmund: 7 points, -1 Goal Difference.
Slavia Praha: 2 points, -5 Goal Difference.
The Chilean player, who defended Barça's colours earlier this decade, started practicing again with his teammates after being sidelined in a match with his national team.
🔚 | FINAL PREPARATIONS— Inter (@Inter_en) December 9, 2019
Just the small matter of #InterBarça tomorrow 👀
📸👉 https://t.co/mvUBStDHuw pic.twitter.com/cRNoWDRKXL
The #InterBarça Squad— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 10, 2019
1. ter Stegen
4. I. Rakitic
5. Sergio
6. Todibo
9. Suárez
13. Neto
15. Lenglet
16. M. Wague
17. Griezmann
19. Aleñá
21. F. de Jong
22. Vidal
23. Umtiti
24. Junior
26. Iñaki Peña
27. C. Pérez
28. Riqui Puig
31. Ansu Fati
33. R. Araujo
35. Morer
💪🔵🔴
Lautaro Martínez had the Italians in front in the first mintues, however Luis Suárez scored twice to turn it around and gave Barcelona the win.
If you want to directly stream it Univision NOW & Watch TNT.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Ernesto Valverde analyzes #InterBarça pic.twitter.com/Pv1A5f11lJ— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 9, 2019
🗣 | LIVE!— Inter (@Inter_en) December 9, 2019
Antonio Conte and @diegogodin speaking to the press on the eve of #InterBarçahttps://t.co/8jgO0xnmsZ
Valverde left out of the squad list usual starters such as Messi, Piqué and Roberto. Therefore, we can expect some younger players in tonight's game.
Currently tied with Dortmund in points, the nerazurri must get a positive result at home if they look to progress.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.