Inter Milan vs Barcelona : Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch  UEFA Champions League 2019 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona match.

 

Four of the previous six matches between Inter and Barça at Estadio Giuseppe Meazza have ended in a draw.

 

UEFA Champions League Group F Standings
Barcelona:  11 points, +4 Goal Difference.

Internazionale: 7 points, +2 Goal Difference.

Dortmund: 7 points, -1 Goal Difference.

Slavia Praha: 2 points, -5 Goal Difference.

Inter will have a powerful squad for the match
Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku might be accompanied by a returning Alexis Sánchez.

The Chilean player, who defended Barça's colours earlier this decade, started practicing again with his teammates after being sidelined in a match with his national team.

Barcelona leaves out important men for this match

 

Match History
It will be the tenth match between the Catalan and Italian squads. The record is positive for Barça with five wins, three draws and one loss.

 

Last meeting
In their previous encounter early this year, Barça  came out on top with a 2-1 scoreline over Inter.

Lautaro Martínez had the Italians in front in the first mintues, however Luis Suárez scored twice to turn it around and gave Barcelona the win.

How to watch Internazionale vs Barcelona Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and TNT to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it Univision NOW & Watch TNT.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

 

Valverde previewed a very competitive match!

 

Godín and Conte spoke to the press ahead of the match

 

Barcelona will use an alternative squad
Barça, on the other hand, have already assured qualification to the next round as top of their group and have nothing to gain or lose in this match.

Valverde left out of the squad list usual starters such as Messi, Piqué and Roberto. Therefore, we can expect some younger players in tonight's game.

Inter looking to stay alive in the Champions League
Internazionale hosts Barcelona in the last matchday of the group stage looking to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Currently tied with Dortmund in points, the nerazurri must get a positive result at home if they look to progress.

The Internazionale vs FC Barcelona match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Champions League match: Inter Milan vs Barcelona! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo