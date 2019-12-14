Monterrey vs Al Sadd: LIVE Stream Online and FIFA Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
El director técnico de @Rayados, Antonio Mohamed, habló antes del importante duelo ante Al Sadd en el Mundial de Clubes #MDCenFD @marianot19 @SirJohnLaguna @RodolfoLanderos @fersch_4 pic.twitter.com/XBdoaTyJpl— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) December 14, 2019
Only Auckland City (9), Real Madrid (5) and Al Ahly SC (5) have more appearances.
📋| ¡Este es el Equipo titular que disputará el encuentro #RayadosVsAlSadd! 👊🏼💥— Rayados (@Rayados) December 14, 2019
¡Venga Muchachos, Somos #LosRayadosAnteElMundo!#VamosRayados🔵⚪#ArribaElMonterrey pic.twitter.com/xGa8FYHH0L
Here’s how we line up for tonight’s FIFA Club World Cup second round clash with Monterrey#AlSadd #ClubWC pic.twitter.com/R1w0kzd1IH— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) December 14, 2019
🏆🇶🇦| El Profesor Antonio Mohamed a nivel de cancha. #ClubWC #LosRayadosAnteElMundo#ArribaElMonterrey pic.twitter.com/859kk1Fdi5— Rayados (@Rayados) December 14, 2019
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Streaming Services
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.