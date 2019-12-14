Monterrey vs Al Sadd: LIVE Stream Online and FIFA Score Updates (0-0)
0' | Kick Off
The game between Monterrey and Al Sadd is underway!
Everything set for kick-off
Both teams step onto the pitch for the game!
Mohamed with his thoughts on the game
Fans from Tamaulipas making their presence felt
Large amouns of Monterrey fans have traveled to Qatar.
Rayados participates for the fourth time in Club World Cup, matching Tuzos and Barcelona

Only  Auckland City (9), Real Madrid (5) and Al Ahly SC (5) have more appearances.

 

Rayados: Starting XI
Barovero; Medina, Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni; González, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Gallardo; Pabón, Funes Mori.

 

Monterrey will debut their conmemorative shirt for the event
Al Sadd: Starting XI
Saad; Al Haydos, B-Khoukhi, Tarek, Pedro, Abdelkarim, Gabi, Tae Hee, Salem, Afif, Bounedjah.

 

Mohamed will try to win his second international title
This will be Monterrey's fourth Club World Cup appearance. Their best result came in 2012 when they reached the third place.
Monterrey currently sits atop the Mexican league as they have the 2019 Apertura final on the 26th and 29th against América.
The winner of this match will advance to the semifinals against Liverpool, UEFA champion.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Al-Sadd match.
How to watch Monterrey vs Al-Sadd Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Sports 2 and Fox Sports 2 to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Streaming Services

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

A youngster for Janssen
William Mejia will carry the #94 in the Club World Cup occupying the place left vacant by Vincent Janssen due to injury; he belongs to Monterrey U-20.

Looking to make history
When Rayados sets a foot on the pitch, the Mexican team will have an opportunity to make history. There has never been a squad from CONCACAF confederation that reaches the Club World Cup Final.
"We’re preparing in the knowledge that we’ll be facing first class teams that will have moments when they are on top during games. So, when that happens, we need to know how to defend – even though we’ll try to stay in the ascendancy for as long as we can. That's why we're well prepared: to be aggressive in our opponents’ half and get forward. At the other end, in terms of defense, we need to improve," said Mohamed in press conference.
Mohamed speaks
"The group we have is of excellent pedigree and is supported by a huge fan base. Now it’s up to me and my coaching staff to harness all that in the best possible way in these final weeks of the year."

Projected Al-Sadd Lineup
Saad Al Sheeb; Ro Ro, Jung Wooyoung, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan; Salem Al Hajri, Gabi; Abdulaziz Al Ansari, Nam Taehee, Akram Afif; Baghdad Bounedjah.
The roster of Rayados is more expensive than Al Sadd's one by 56.22 million dollars.
Favorite for today
Rayados de Monterrey has gone unbeaten in 12 straight matches and is the favorite given a 50% chance to beat Al Sadd.
Monterrey: Previous Starting XI
Bavero, Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni, Gallardo; Medina, Ortiz, Rodrígquez, Pabón; Jansenn, Pizarro.
Kick-off time
The Monterrey vs Al-Sadd match will be played at  Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup match: Rayados Monterrey vs Al Saad! 

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

