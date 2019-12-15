Alianza Lima vs Binacional: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Final Peru Liga 1 Movistar 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Alianza Lima vs Binacional match.
How to watch Alianza Lima vs Binacional Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Peru Magico
If you want to directly stream it: Goal Peru via Movistar app.
Projected lineup: Binacional
Alexander Araujo; Dawhling Leudo, Eder Fernández, John Fajardo, Jeikson Reyes; Ángel Ojeda, Yorkman Tello, Edson Aubert, Andy Polar, Roque Guachire; Aldair Rodríguez.
Projected lineup: Alianza Lima
Pedro Gallese; Kluivert Aguilar, Carlos Beltrán, Aldair Salazar, Rodrigo Cuba; Aldair Fuentes, Rinaldo Cruzado, Luis Ramírez; Felipe Rodríguez, Kevin Quevedo y Federico Rodríguez.
No Donald Millan
It is estimated that Binacional coach will not start Donald Millan, who was the star of his team in the first leg.
Apparently, the Colombian is not 100% physically and will be reserved for an eventual sub in the second half.
In the first leg, Binacional won 4-1 at the Guillermo Briceño Stadium in Juliaca. Angel Ojeda, Edson Aubert, Aldair Rodriguez and Donald Millan scored the goals of the 'Poderoso del Sur'.
Meanwhile, Federico Rodriguez opened the scoreline for the blanquiazules.
Alianza Lima will arrive at the second leg with the urgent need to reverse the bad result if they want to achieve the 25th title of their history.
In addition, it will not be able to play defender Anthony Rosell who was sent off after the use of VAR for the first time in Peruvian football.
Alianza Lima will host Binacional for the second leg of the final of Peru's Liga 1 Movistar. Both teams will meet again today at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva 'Matute' starting at 3:30pm.
Kick-off time
The Alianza Lima vs Binacional match will be played at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva 'Matute', in Lima, Peru. This venue was inaugurated on December 27, 1974 with a capacity of 35,000 spectators.
The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 La Liga 1 Peru Final: Alianza Lima vs Binacional!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.