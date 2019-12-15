Virginia vs Georgetown: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NCAA Soccer Final Men's College Cup 2019 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Virginia vs Georgetown match.

 

The home of the USL Championship's North Carolina FC and of the NWSL's North Carolina Courage is set to host the 2019 NCAA College Cup.

 

Last friday, rain was very intense. We'll have to see how well the pitch holds with such an amount of water.

 

 

Afamefuna previews the match!

 

Georgetown: Last lineup
Nikopolidis; Hope-Gund, Rothrock, O'Hearn, Wu; Zawadski, Montes, Fischer, Dodson; Nealis, Riviere.
Virginia: Last Lineup
Shutler; Ueland, Kessler, Afamefuna; Donasiyano; Bell, Halsey, Steedman, Croftis; Dike, Gunnarson.

 

Everything set to crown a national champion
How to watch Virginia vs Georgetown Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to ESPN U.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN's streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Virginia's semifinal was a difficult one. The game started with Wake Forest attempting to gain an advantage, but Dike's two goals were enough to cool them down.

During the final minutes of the match, Virginia really struggle to defend their 2-1 lead.


A comfortable 2-0 win over Stanford was enough to put Georgetown into the national championship.

An early goal from Zawadski paved the way, while McCune's goal on the 67th minute sealed the victory.


Kick-Off Time
The Virginia vs Georgetown match will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park, in Cary, North Carolina. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00pm ET.


Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 College Cup match: Virginia vs Georgetown!

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

