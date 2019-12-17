Flamengo 3-1 Al Hilal: LIVE Stream WATCH and Score Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
🇧🇷 Here are the scenes from almost 12,000km away as @Flamengo fans celebrate their first-ever #ClubWC goal pic.twitter.com/4k5xiEDDkn— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2019
¡GOL DEL FLAMENGO!— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) December 17, 2019
El equipo "O Mais Querido do Brasil" empató el juego y aún no podemos tener primer finalista definido en el #MundialdeClubesxFOX
¡1-1! pic.twitter.com/2oLYbzJ1xx
The Copa Libertadores titleholders will attempt to make their comeback in the second 45 minutes.
Both teams step onto the pitch as FIFA President, Infantino, watches from his box.
"In December ‘81 we ran rings around the English. 3-0 against Liverpool. It went down in history. In Rio there’s no equal - only Flamengo are world champions"
Big, noisy Flamengo contingent in Doha’s Souq Waqif, all desperate to play against Liverpool in Saturday’s World Club Cup final #LFC #FIFAClubWorldCup pic.twitter.com/OMcRAySbVt— ian herbert (@ianherbs) December 17, 2019
Nosso Time é a Gente em Campo! O Mengão está escalado para enfrentar o Al-Hilal na semifinal do Mundial de Clubes. Vamos, Flamengo! #FLAxALH #ClubWC pic.twitter.com/LqE8QGUYgI— Flamengo (@Flamengo) December 17, 2019
The championship match will take place on Saturday December 21st at 12:30pm ET.
A lot of money is at stake for this match as making it to the final would increase today's winner by more than $2 Million.
Without having a lot of goal, he's more characteristic of speed and skill at the ends, breaking lines of defenses opponents. In the current Flamengo squad, he's good enough to be an option on the bench.
After a meeting between representatives of Rio de Janeiro and Russia, the 25-year-old player is in the current champion of the Brasileirão and the Libertadores until December 2020.
For the Portuguese, there's no point in changing the way Flamengo plays. According to him, one of the objectives is to value even more the tactical style.
The 'Mengao' has not played since Sunday December 8, when they lost 4-0 to Santos, and hope to start their participation in this tournament against Al Hilal with the right foot.
Peruvian Andre Carrillo was chosen as the player of the match and will now go in pursuit of a place in the final.
The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30pm ET.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.