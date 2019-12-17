Flamengo 3-1 Al Hilal: LIVE Stream WATCH and Score Updates
Image: VAVEL

Full Time | Flamengo 3-1 Al-Hilal
The Copa Libertadores champions go on to the final and will face either Monterrey or Liverpool on Saturday.
90'+2' | Flamengo Substitution
De Arrascaeta is replaced by Piris Da Motta.
90'+2' | Al-Hilal Substitution
Otayf replaces Gomis.
90'+1'
Gomis with a header straight at Alves' position.
90'
Diego Alves gets a foot out to save a shot from Carlos Eduardo.
89' | Flamengo Substitution
Vitinho replaces Bruno Henrique for the last minutes of the game.
88'
Diego Alves with a good save after Kharbin shoots from the free-kick.
87'
Yellow card for Diego for a foul outside Flamengo's box.
83' | Red card for Al-Hilal
André Carillo gets sent off after an ugly kick on a Flamengo player.
82' | Al-Hilal Substitution
Al-Abed replaces Salem
80' | Flamego GOOOOOOAL!
Bruno Henrique with a cross looking for Gabriel. Albulayhi attempts to get the ball out, but it hits the post and is in!
78' | Flamengo GOOOOOOOAL!
Bruno Henrique finds a cross in the near post. His header leaves the keeper without a chance and Flamengo is in front!
75'
De Arrascaeta in good position in the box, but his shot is straight at the keeper.
73' | Flamengo Substitution
Diego comes in instead of Gerson
71' | Al-Hilal Substitution
Kharbin replaces Giovinico in Al-Hilal's attack
69'
Salem seems the yellow card for a late challenge.
63'
Al Shahrani with a cross. Filipe Luis and Caio struggle a bit to clear, but finally manage to do so.
Huge celebrations in Río de Janeiro after the goal
57'
Al-Hilal starting to regain posessesion after a difficult start to the second half.
53'
Gabriel with another shot inside the box, but it's blocked.
Flamengo's equalizer
51'
De Arrascaeta one-on-one with the keeper. He's caught offside.
48' | Flamengo GOOOOOOAL!
De Arrascaeta equalizes the game after a great collective play!
45' | Second Half Begins
We're underway with the second 45 minutes of Flamengo vs Al-Hilal
Halftime | Flamengo 0-1 Al-Hilal
The Asian champions have made Flamengo very uncomfortable during this first half and are up on the scoreboard.

The Copa Libertadores titleholders will attempt to make their comeback in the second 45 minutes.

45'+3'
Header from Henrique easily caught by Al Maiouf.
45'+2'
Albulayhi with a very ugly sliding tackle on Gabriel Barbosa. The central defender sees a yellow card despite Flamengo  players asking for the red.
45'
Three minutes of added time for the first half.
45'
Marí is shown a yellow card for pulling on an opponent's shirt.
43'
Giovinco is admonished for a foul from behind on De Arrascaeta.
39'
Carillo with a good run down the right wing. He crosses back, but no one can get a shot in.
35'
Giovinco strikes, but there's a lot of traffic inside the box and the ball is blocked.
29'
Henrique through on goal about to finish it, but Al Burayk makes a huge sliding tackle to keep his team on the lead.
23'
De Arrascaeta recovers a ball on the opposing team's half and attempts a cross. He barely misses Henrique with the pass!
19'
Bruno Henrique sees a yellow card after stomping on the opponent's foot.
18' | Al-Hilal GOOOOOAL!
Impressive series of passes down the right form Al-Hillal. The low-cross from Al Burayk finds Salem who finishes it with his right. The ball takes a little deflection which leaves Alves with no chance.
15'
Alves with a huge save in a one-on-one situation against Albulayhi. Gomis finds the rebound in the box, but his shot is over the bar!
14'
Al Maiouf punches the ball out, but it's left down the middle. Gerson shoots over the keeper, but he fails to find the goal.
11'
Bruno Henrique has to slide to stop Al-Hilal from scoring after a very good passing play from the free-kick.
10'
Marí with a very strong challenge on Carlos Eduardo. Al-Hilal will have a free-kick ten yards outside the box
6'
Carillo tries a good cross into the box. William Arao has to make a huge effort to send it to corner kick.
2'
Flamengo with the first chance from a corner-kick.  Gabriel is just late to reach the ball.
0' | Kick-Off
We're underway with Al-Hilal vs Flamengo in the 2019 Club World Cup Semifinal.
Huge flags with the crests of both teams, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup emblem, are  already waving on the pitch.

Both teams step onto the pitch as FIFA President, Infantino, watches from his box.

Ten minutes until kick-off! Don't go anywhere! We're ready for Flamengo vs Al-Hilal!
The ball will have no trouble in being played as the grass is in perfect condition
 

Brazilian fans want to face Liverpool
Flamengo fans remember their Intercontinental Cup 3-0 win in 1981 against Liverpool with this song. They hope to have a chance to earn another title against the Reds.

"In December ‘81 we ran rings around the English. 3-0 against Liverpool. It went down in history. In Rio there’s no equal - only Flamengo are world champions"

 

 

Flamengo: Starting XI
Alves; Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo Marí, Filipe Luis; Gerson, Willian Arao, De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Éverton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa

Al-Hilal have arrived at their locker room to get ready for the match!
The winner of this fixture between Al-Hilal and Flamengo will go on to face either Monterrey or Liverpool at the final.

The championship match will take place on Saturday December 21st at 12:30pm ET.

People arriving at Khalifa International Stadium can already spot the black and red flags in Portuguese of Flamengo supporters.

André Carillo and his teammates prepared the match with nocturnal training sessions
The pitch at Doha looks to be in terrific shape
Al-Hilal: Starting Lineup
 Al Maiouf; Al Burayk,  Jang, Albulayhi, Shahrani;  Cuéllar,  Eduardo, Carrillo, Salem; Gomis, Giovinco.

 

A special match for both teams
This patch will be worn by both teams in their uniforms to commemorate a historic match at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

Al-Hilal squad left its hotel minutes ago. The Saudi team will arrive to the stadium really soon.
Flamengo players have arrived to the venue wearing their eye-catching yellow travel gear.
This is what the outskirts of Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar look like. A true work of architectural art.
Prize money
The total prize money for this 2019 FIFA Club World Cup is $16,000,000 dollars.

A lot of money is at stake for this match as making it to the final would increase today's winner by more than $2 Million.

Pedro Rocha: profile
This year, Pedro Rocha has scored just four goals in 38 matches for Gremio. That's because he couldn't get a good rhythm in the game. It was 2,318 minutes, having an average of 61' per game.

Without having a lot of goal, he's more characteristic of speed and skill at the ends, breaking lines of defenses opponents. In the current Flamengo squad, he's good enough to be an option on the bench.

Pedro Rocha signed by Flamengo
The striker played for Cruzeiro in 2019, but belongs to the Spartak Moscow, with whom Flamengo negotiated.

After a meeting between representatives of Rio de Janeiro and Russia, the 25-year-old player is in the current champion of the Brasileirão and the Libertadores until December 2020.

Less than two hours away from this Flamengo vs Al Hilal semifinal clash kickoff.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Flamengo vs Al-Hilal match.
"We will not change the way we play by being in a semifinal or final. It would be a step backwards. We want to value our game more and more and we hope you can join us. Sometimes it doesn't come from the defensive merit of the opposition. The game is strategy. The game strategies are expected, but the idea is not. The way to attack and defend will be the same. It's essential to know how to run on the pitch. It's one of the things we're looking for in our team.”

Press conference Jorge Jesus
Shortly after the Al Hilal coach's press conference, Jorge Jesus was in the interview room at Khalifa International Stadium. On Monday, Flamengo Head Coach spoke about pressure, presence in the previous game of the Saudi team, statements of Razvan Lucescu, physical advantage over Liverpool and the style of play red and black in the Club World Club.

For the Portuguese, there's no point in changing the way Flamengo plays. According to him, one of the objectives is to value even more the tactical style.

How to watch Flamengo vs Al Hilal: Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Deportes and Fox Sports 2.

If you want to directly stream it: FS1 App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Projected Lineup: Al Hilal
Abdullah Al Maiouf; Mohammed Al Burayk, Hyun-Soo Jang, Ali Albulayhi, Yasir Al Shahrani; Gustavo Cuéllar, Carlos Eduardo, André Carrillo, Salem Al Dawsari; Bafetimbi Gomis, Omar Khribin.
Projected Lineup: Flamengo
Diego Alves; Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo Marí, Filipe Luis; Gerson, Willian Arao, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Éverton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa
Flamengo: how did it get here
In the meantime, Flamengo arrive to their debut in the Club World Cup with a long rest after the end of the Brazilian Championship.

The 'Mengao' has not played since Sunday December 8, when they lost 4-0 to Santos, and hope to start their participation in this tournament against Al Hilal with the right foot.

Al Hilal: how did it get here
On one hand, Al Hilal qualified to the semifinals of this 2019 Club World Cup after defeating ES Tunis 1-0 in the quarterfinals with a goal from Bafetimbi Gomis.

Peruvian Andre Carrillo was chosen as the player of the match and will now go in pursuit of a place in the final.

Flamengo vs. Al Hilal will face each other in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. The team coached by Jorge Jesus and the squad of Peruvian André Carrillo will face today at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
Kick-off time
The Flamengo vs Al Hilal match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. This venue has a capacity for 48,000 spectators.

The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30pm ET.

 
VAVEL Logo