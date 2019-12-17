Flamengo vs Al Hilal: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
For the Portuguese, there's no point in changing the way Flamengo plays. According to him, one of the objectives is to value even more the tactical style.
The 'Mengao' has not played since Sunday December 8, when they lost 4-0 to Santos, and hope to start their participation in this tournament against Al Hilal with the right foot.
Peruvian Andre Carrillo was chosen as the player of the match and will now go in pursuit of a place in the final.
The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30pm ET.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.