Flamengo vs Al Hilal: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2019
Image: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Flamengo vs Al-Hilal match.
"We will not change the way we play by being in a semifinal or final. It would be a step backwards. We want to value our game more and more and we hope you can join us. Sometimes it doesn't come from the defensive merit of the opposition. The game is strategy. The game strategies are expected, but the idea is not. The way to attack and defend will be the same. It's essential to know how to run on the pitch. It's one of the things we're looking for in our team.”

Press conference Jorge Jesus
Shortly after the Al Hilal coach's press conference, Jorge Jesus was in the interview room at Khalifa International Stadium. On Monday, Flamengo Head Coach spoke about pressure, presence in the previous game of the Saudi team, statements of Razvan Lucescu, physical advantage over Liverpool and the style of play red and black in the Club World Club.

For the Portuguese, there's no point in changing the way Flamengo plays. According to him, one of the objectives is to value even more the tactical style.

How to watch Flamengo vs Al Hilal: Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Deportes and Fox Sports 2.

If you want to directly stream it: FS1 App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Projected Lineup: Al Hilal
Abdullah Al Maiouf; Mohammed Al Burayk, Hyun-Soo Jang, Ali Albulayhi, Yasir Al Shahrani; Gustavo Cuéllar, Carlos Eduardo, André Carrillo, Salem Al Dawsari; Bafetimbi Gomis, Omar Khribin.
Projected Lineup: Flamengo
Diego Alves; Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo Marí, Filipe Luis; Gerson, Willian Arao, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Éverton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa
Flamengo: how did it get here
In the meantime, Flamengo arrive to their debut in the Club World Cup with a long rest after the end of the Brazilian Championship.

The 'Mengao' has not played since Sunday December 8, when they lost 4-0 to Santos, and hope to start their participation in this tournament against Al Hilal with the right foot.

Al Hilal: how did it get here
On one hand, Al Hilal qualified to the semifinals of this 2019 Club World Cup after defeating ES Tunis 1-0 in the quarterfinals with a goal from Bafetimbi Gomis.

Peruvian Andre Carrillo was chosen as the player of the match and will now go in pursuit of a place in the final.

Flamengo vs. Al Hilal will face each other in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. The team coached by Jorge Jesus and the squad of Peruvian André Carrillo will face today at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
Kick-off time
The Flamengo vs Al Hilal match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. This venue has a capacity for 48,000 spectators.

The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30pm ET.

 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Club World Cup Semifinal: Flamengo vs Al Hilal!

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

