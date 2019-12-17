Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Courtois: "The goal at the last moment against Valencia leaves us with a good taste and we go with more energy to the Camp Nou. Everything can be decided"
Zidane: "We arrived well and with good results. Cheerfully and footballily we are giving good image and the important thing will be what happens in the game"
One of the most special classics that have been played at the Camp Nou was on November 28, 2010. More than 98,000 people filled the stadium to see how Guardiola won 5-0 against a lost Real Madrid. Xavi, Pedro, Jeffren and Villa doubly left whites with no options at all, who also saw how Sergio Ramos was expelled in the end of the game.
Last Saturday the team played at Anoeta (Reale Arena) to face the Real Sociedad in one of the most complicated displacements of the course. Although the Catalans tried, they finally lost two points by drawing 2-2 against Real Sociedad.