Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2019 (0-0)

The designated referee for Barcelona vs Real Madrid is Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, from the Canarian committee. He has already starred in several classics between both teams, with controversy included.
Afición del Barcelona en las gradas del Camp Nou | Foto: Noelia Déniz - VAVEL
Camp Nou, an amazing coliseum
The meeting will be held at the Camp Nou, the stadium with the most capacity in the entire European continent. The fans will fill the more than 99,000 seats of the culé feud although they must be approached in time, as political concentrations are planned in the nearest area.
Both teams know their Champions League opponent
This past Monday, the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw was held. Barcelona belonged to bass drum 1, as it was first in the initial league group; the whites, as they gave the lead to Paris Saint-Germain, started with a disadvantage.
Benzema, referencia ofensiva del Madrid | Foto: Daniel Nieto - VAVEL
Karim Benzema, living his best moment
El delantero francés del Real Madrid está siendo el arma más letal de los blancos en ataque, consiguiendo un sinfín de goles que le igualan a Leo Messi en el pichichi de Liga Santander.
Leo Messi, capitán del Barcelona | Foto: Noelia Déniz - VAVEL
Messi, the king of 'El clásico'
There is no doubt that he is the star of Barcelona and the Best Player in the World, as evidenced by the sixth Golden Ball he received a few weeks ago. The Argentine is the king and lord of the classics and will fight against Benzema for being the pichichi of the Santander League.
Courtois, portero del Real Madrid | Foto: Pablo Rodríguez - VAVEL
Courtois, ready to stop Messi

Courtois: "The goal at the last moment against Valencia leaves us with a good taste and we go with more energy to the Camp Nou. Everything can be decided"

Frenkie De Jong se incorpora en 2019 al Barcelona | Foto: Noelia Deniz - VAVEL
First Barça vs Madrid for De Jong
De Jong: "I'm really excited because it's going to be my first classic being a Barcelona player. I'll give it my all, I know we play a lot and it's a special game".
Zidane, técnico del Real Madrid | Foto: Dani Nieto - VAVEL
Zidane trusts his team

Zidane: "We arrived well and with good results. Cheerfully and footballily we are giving good image and the important thing will be what happens in the game"

Ernesto Valverde, técnico del Barcelona | Foto: Noelia Déniz - VAVEL
Valverde, worried about Benzema
Valverde, talking to the media, said that "we will have to be very attentive to control Karim Benzema", recognising that the french player is playing an amazing football this season.
 
Historic game

One of the most special classics that have been played at the Camp Nou was on November 28, 2010. More than 98,000 people filled the stadium to see how Guardiola won 5-0 against a lost Real Madrid. Xavi, Pedro, Jeffren and Villa doubly left whites with no options at all, who also saw how Sergio Ramos was expelled in the end of the game.

Real Madrid - Barcelona de la temporada 2016/17 | Foto: Dani Nieto - VAVEL
Amazing historic equality between both teams
In matches corresponding to the domestic championship, both teams have faced a total of 178 times. The balance is identical, with 72 wins for Barcelona, ​​another 72 for Real Madrid and 34 draws. It only separates them that the Catalans have scored 288 goals, by the 286 of the whites.
 
Last minute goal saved Real at Mestalla
Last Sunday they faced Valencia at Mestalla, knowing that the Catalans draw vs Real Sociedad to add the three points and snatch the lead from those of Barcelona. ​​Valencia overwhelmed Real Madrid until Benzema, in the 90 + 5 minute, managed to draw (1-1) and distribute the prize.
Real, only one defeat in LaLiga this season
Real Madrid follows the trail left by Barcelona in its journey through the Santander League. Nor are those of Zidane meeting all possible points, but they maintain the 10 wins, 5 draws and a single defeat (against Mallorca).
Barcelona lost two points vs Real Sociedad the past weekend

Last Saturday the team played at Anoeta (Reale Arena) to face the Real Sociedad in one of the most complicated displacements of the course. Although the Catalans tried, they finally lost two points by drawing 2-2 against Real Sociedad.

Barça, leader thanks to goalaverage
Ernesto Valverde's team are placed, by the number of goals, as first in the table. Although the start was somewhat irregular, Barcelona chained 11 wins, 2 draws and 3 other losses (Athletic, Granada and Levante).
Maximum equality
Barcelona comes occupying the leadership of the classification of Liga Santander with 35 points, the same as Real Madrid. Although both carry this classic postponed since last October, no rival has managed to maintain the winning pace of both the Catalans and whites.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, belonging to the 10th day of the Santander League. The meeting will take place at the Camp Nou.
