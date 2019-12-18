Rayados Monterrey vs Liverpool: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Club World Cup 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
55 years ago
The first clash between these teams was 55 years ago. Rayados and Liverpool played a friendly match in Chicago in 1964. The score was 3-0 in favor of the England team.
Key player Liverpool
Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian striker is one of the best players of recent years. He will be a key player in this match.
Key player Rayados Monterrey
Rodolfo Pizarro, the Mexican midfielder, is having one of the best moments of his career. The last game was named the MVP of the match.
The team from London had a great dinner in Doha prior to their duel with Rayados.
Rayados coach Antonio Mohamed and defender Nicolas Sanchez spoke at a press conference about their duel with Liverpool.
Liverpool's bet
The team from England decided to bet everything on the Club World Cup and left an alternative team in London to face the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup against Aston Villa. The result was a 5-0 defeat and the elimination of the cup.
The road of Rayados
The Mexican team advanced to the semifinals after defeating Xavi Hernandez's Al-Sadd 3-2. Leonel Vangioni, Rogelio Funes Mori and Carlos Rodríguez scored for the Rayados.
Liverpool: the best of the moment
The team coached by Jürgen Klopp want to continue demonstrating that they are the best team of the moment and want to do it advancing to the final of the tournament.
Rayados Monterrey: for the surprise
Antonio Mohamed's team will seek the surprise of the year and eliminate the current leader of the Premier League.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Club World Cup semifinal: Rayados Monterrey vs Liverpool!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.