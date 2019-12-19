Chivas Guadalajara vs Venados FC: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Venados FC vs Chivas match.
How to watch Venados FC vs Chivas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Claro Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Claro Sports.
José Juan Macías, Chivas forward. There was much speculation about JJ's future and he finally joined Guadalajara again. The youth forward faces a new challenge and great pressure in his short career, he will have to fill Alan Pulido's shoes. The opportunity to start a scoring streak is in this first warm-up game.
Venados key player
Armando Navarrete, goalkeeper of Venados. The experienced goalkeeper of the peninsula team, should be pretty much under the goal. Faced with such an explosive attack by Chivas with Uriel Antuna, Jose Juan Macias and Isaac Brizuela, he should have a dream night.
Chivas, to see the new way of playing
It will never be easy to play good football when there are so many ups and downs for Chivas. This will be the main mission for Luis Fernando Tena in this first friendly match. His goal will be first to impose a style of play and then to make the best use of all the weapons at his disposal.
Venados with all the illusion of facing Chivas
Although it's a preseason game, the Merida team takes great importance to this game against Chivas. As player Eduardo Fernández said: "We're excited and we're working hard in the preseason to get the best out of the game against Chivas, who are putting together a great team, but we're focused on getting the ideas that the coach is asking for".
Chivas, all the reinforcements are released
A new phase will also begin in Chivas. With the arrival of eight new players, Luis Fernando Tena's project takes a new path. They will have to aim for the top in the MX League and their first test for the 2020 Clausura will be at Carlos Iturralde against Venados FC.
Venados, start new project
A new stage will begin in the whole of Merida. Carlos Gutiérrez took over the technical direction, replacing Sergio Orduña. The objective of the team is no other than to consolidate the franchise and fight for promotion.
This Friday afternoon at the Carlos Iturralde Stadium, Chivas will play their first pre-season match and start using their eight brand new reinforcements. The test will be against the Venados, a team from the promotion division that will have its presentation in front of its people.
