Rayados Monterrey vs Al-Hilal: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Club World Cup 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayados Monterrey vs Al-Hilal match.
Tonight's Officiating Team
Ovidiu Hategan will be in charge of officiating this match.

Octavian Sabre and Sebastian Gheorghe will assist him as linesmen.

Benoit Millot will be in charge of VAR.

No extra time for this match
In case of a draw, the tournament rules state that the fifth place and third place matches have no extra time.

Instead, a penalty shootout should be held to determine the winner.

Can Funes Mori win the Golden Boot?
Rogelio Funes Mori has two goals in this tournament. If he hopes to win the golden boot, he'll need to score at least once.

He's behind Bounedjah and Elhouni, who have three and are out of the tournament.

The Khalifa International Stadium with its 40,000 sets will be the venue for this match.

The game between Monterrey and Al-Hilal will be the opener for the final match between Liverpool vs Flamengo.

How to watch Rayados Monterrey vs Al-Hilal Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Deportes and Fox Sports 2.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!


Tournament Prize Money
The winner of this match between Monterrey and Al-Hilal will earn $USD 2.5 million, while the fourth-placed team prize will be of $USD 2 million.
Al-Hilal: Last Lineup
Al Maiouf; Al Burayk,  Jang, Albulayhi, Shahrani;  Cuéllar,  Eduardo, Carrillo, Salem; Gomis, Giovinco.
Rayados Monterrey: Last Lineup
Barvoero; Medina, Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni; Ortíz, Rodríguez, Gallardo, Pizarro; Pabón, Funes Morí.
Al-Hilal will look to impress
Al-Hilal will face their third match at this Club World Cup trying to get the coveted bronze medal.

Their meeting against Flamengo was extremely physical during the first half and it really took a toll on them during the last 45 minutes.

Against Monterrey, they'll attempt to leave a lasting impression and make the podium.

Can an alternative Rayados snatch the third place?
After a grueling match against Liverpool in which they lost in the very last minute, Rayados will come to this third place match with their mind somewhere else.

Marcelo Barovero, Carlos Rodríguez, Nicolás Sánchez, Leonel Vangioni, Dorlan Pabón and Vincent Janssen all travelled back to Mexico to focus on the 2019 Apertura Final vs América.

Kick-off time
The Rayados Monterrey vs Al-Hilal match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30am ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup match: Monterrey vs Al-Hilal! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL

