Goals and Highlights: Monterrey 2-1 America in 2019 Liga MX Final

Min 90+2: ¡G⚽⚽⚽LAZOO! De chilena, Rogelio Funes Mori le da la ventaja a Monterrey. #Rayados 2-1 #ClubAmerica#LigaBBVAMX #SienteTuLiga ⚽ pic.twitter.com/1HXyMxVB23
Min 90+1: ¡Atajada! ¡Otra vez Ochoa! Remate de Janssen que el cancerbero americanista saca en la línea. #LigaBBVAMX #SienteTuLiga ⚽ pic.twitter.com/gR83yKF5Hj
Santander confirms it as a goal.
Min 45+1: ¡G⚽⚽⚽L! Stefan Medina remata dentro del área y empata el partido. #Rayados 1-1 #ClubAmerica#LigaBBVAMX #SienteTuLiga ⚽ pic.twitter.com/cgY5hKLyM5
Min 44: ¡Autogol de Carlos Rodríguez tras el tiro de Federico Viñas!#Rayados 0-1 #ClubAmerica#LigaBBVAMX #SienteTuLiga ⚽ pic.twitter.com/NBoYaLMrFi
Monterrey equalizes it!
The referee says there's offside on the play and the goal won't count.
Carlos Rodríguez has a chance to get it out, but he makes a bad contact and the ball finds the back of the net.
Huge flags with both teams' crests are displayed at the pitch.
The Liga MX anthem plays with lots of pyro going off!
A huge flag of Mexico will also be displayed shortly.
If a draw is the result after 180 minutes, we'll have extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shoout.
¡YA LLEGARON LAS ÁGUILAS 🦅🔥💥!@ClubAmerica arribó al Estadio BBVA 🏟️, para disputar la #GranFinal de Ida ante @Rayados 🤠#LigaBBVAMX #SienteTuLiga ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Wsq7JzoAMF— LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) December 27, 2019
In the evening they are expected to sign their contract. They are America's first two signings for the next season.
While 'Piojo' has only made América champion, "Turco" also accomplished a championship with Tijuana.
More than 30,000 supporters accompanied their team during this public session to show their support in the search for a new title.
Among them is Dorlan Pabón who worked in physical conditioning during the week to get ready for the final.
In both the quarterfinals and in the semifinals, the America side had to overcome losses in the first leg to eliminate Tigres and Morelia.
In the quarterfinals, they beat a strong Santos Laguna side in categorical fashion.
The semifinals saw Rayados beat Necaxa in both games of the series.
Miguel Herrera's men kept working in Mexico City and had some friendly matches to stay active and in good football form.
If America hopes to win their fourteenth star, they will have to prove that a good preparation for this series was done.
Since Mohamed's return to the coaching position, Rayados has only lost against the European Champion.
In this first leg, they will seek to gain and advantage that could enable them to be crowned at Estadio Azteca next Sunday.
