Goals and Highlights: Monterrey 2-1 America in 2019 Liga MX Final
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
We thank you for joining VAVEL for this match. Until next time!
Highlights from tonight's match
Funes Mori with the incredible goal to give Rayados the lead
Ochoa's amazing save!
Full Time: Rayados Monterrey 2-1 América
The first leg of the final ends with Monterrey leading 2-1 over América.
90'+5' | VAR Check: Goal is Confirmed
The referee reviews the play as Ochoa argues foul on him prior to the ball reaching Funes Mori.

Santander confirms it as a goal.

90'+3' | Monterrey GOOOOOOAL!
After some rebounds, Funes Mori with an overhead scissors kick to make it 2-1.
90'
Ochoa with a miracle save after a header from Janssen!
90'
Four minutes of added time.
88'
Janssen is caught playing the ball with his hand as he tried to get a shot in.
83'
Benneditti makes a play on his own and shoots very close to Barovero's goal.
80' | América Substitution
Bennedetti comes in instead of Viñas.
80' | Monterrey Substitution
Meza comes in to replace Pizarro.
79'
Pabón shoots to the near post, but Ochoa is well places to save.
76'
Rayados dominating at the time, but have trouble getting a shot in.
72'
Valdez gets a shot in just wide from Barovero's goal.
70'
It's now Ortiz who tries an off-target shot.
69'
Ochoa with a good diving save to a shot from Pabón.
68' | Monterrey Substitution
Layún replaces Montes who also seems to be having physical problems.
66'
Pabón tries with a powerful shot. It ends up wide.
64'
Pabón carded after a foul on Rodríguez.
61'
Montes does well to clear a ball that was looking for Viñas.
57' | América Substitution
Henry Martín leaves his place for Fernando González.
56' | Monterrey Substitution
Vangioni leaves the pitch. In comes Vincent Janssen.
54'
Funes Mori shoots over the crossbar.
51' | VAR Check: Red Card for América!
Córdova steps on Vangioni's foot. He initially sees a yellow card but gets now sent off!
Medina raises his hand in victory after scoring
América celebrated after opening up the scoreboard
45' | Second Half Begins
We're underway with the second 45 minutes of the 2019 Apertura Final.
Half Time Stats
Medina's equalizer for Monterrey!

 

América's goal for the 1-0
Half Time | Rayados Monterrey 1-1 Club América
In a very hard fought game, both Monterrey and América found goals towards the end of the half and are equalized at the break.
45'+2' | VAR Check: Monterrey GOOOOOOOOAL!
The referee gets assistance from VAR and reverses his decision!

Monterrey equalizes it!

45'+1' | Disallowed goal for Monterrey!
In a free kick play, Medina finds himself alone against Ochoa and finishes it.

The referee says there's offside on the play and the goal won't count.

44' | América GOOOOOAL!
Viñas finds the ball inside the box and tries chipping it over Barovero.

Carlos Rodríguez has a chance to get it out, but he makes a bad contact and the ball finds the back of the net.

40' | América Substitution
Roger Martínez replaces the injured Andrés Ibargüen.
38'
Carlos Rodríguez looks for goal, but the ball is too wide to worry Ochoa.
36'
Ibargüen will have to leave the pitch as he seems to be injured.
33'
Rayados with more control of the ball now. Funes Mori finds space in the box and shoots just wide.
29'
Bruno Valdéz with a great coverage to stop Funes Mori from finding a pass from Pabón.
28'
Guido Rodríguez with a powerful shot. Barovero is forced to dive to make the save!
25'
Funes Mori with a shot straight at Memo Ochoa.
22'
Lots of friction during the last few minutes causing the referee Santander to continuously signal for fouls.
18'
Montes with a great sliding tackle to stop Ibargüen from going one on one with Barovero.
15'
Gallardo tries to cross, but makes a bad contact with the ball and it easily finds its way to Ochoa's hands.
12'
América attempts to create danger, but has some trouble to be precise on the last pass.
7'
Pizarro with the first real chance. He dribbles down the middle and shoots with his left, but Ochoa is there to stop it.
5'
Pabón takes a free kick straight to the wall and an interesting possibility is gone.
3'
First few minutes of the match see a lot of play in the midifield.
0' | Kickoff
We're underway with the first 45 minutes of the 2019 Apertura Final.
Rayados get huge support from their fans
 

The national anthem of Mexico is being performed in a packed Estadio BBVA.

 

What at atmosphere!
Both teams step onto the pitch.

Huge flags with both teams' crests are displayed at the pitch.

The Liga MX anthem plays with lots of pyro going off!

Everything set for the opening ceremony
The marching band is ready to play the Mexican national anthem.

A huge flag of Mexico will also be displayed shortly.

Rayados will look for their fourth title, while América is looking for the fourteenth star.
América: Starting XI
Ochoa; Sánchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar; Córdova, Sánchez, Rodríguez, Ibargüen; Viñas, Martín.

Monterrey: Starting XI
Barovero; Medina, Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni; Ortiz, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Gallardo; Pabón, Funes Mori.

For the Liga MX final, the away goals rule and the the regular season position are no longer used as tie breaking criteria.

If a draw is the result after 180 minutes, we'll have extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shoout.

The grass at the Estadio BBVA looks to be in an overall good form.  The ball should circulate without any trouble.

By reaching the final, both Monterrey and América have qualified for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.
The trophy awaits the winner of this final. Who will it be?

Miguel Herrera's men are ready to face Monterrey in this first leg of the 2019 Apertura final.

 

Estadio BBVA is ready for the action
The crowd at Monterrey is pumped to see their team play another final and gave them a great reception.

The Águilas are already on their way to the BBVA stadium for the first match of the Grand Final against Rayados.
Tenth Liguilla match between America and Rayados. Club America does not beat Rayados in Monterrey since December 2014.
Luis Fuentes and Alonso Escoboza presented their medical exams this day in Coapa.

In the evening they are expected to sign their contract. They are America's first two signings for the next season.

Our live coverage begins now. There's an hour and a half to go until the start of the game in this great final in Monterrey.
The Liga MX trophy has been visiting various sites at Monterrey so fans can take pictures with it ahead of this final.

Rayados has never lost to America at the Estadio BBVA
Monterrey have hosted the Mexico City side six times (five in the League and one in the Cup) at their new home, with four wins and two draws to the credit.
Both Miguel Herrera and Antonio Mohamed look for their third title in the top tier of Mexican football.

While 'Piojo' has only made América champion, "Turco" also accomplished a championship with Tijuana.

Don't go anywhere!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayados de Monterrey vs Club América match.
America held an open-door practice at the Estadio Azteca to thank its fans.

More than 30,000 supporters accompanied their team during this public session to show their support in the search for a new title.


Rayados left some starting players out of the game for third place in the Club World Cup so they could return to Mexico.

Among them is Dorlan Pabón who worked in physical conditioning during the week to get ready for the final.


América: Last Liga MX lineup
Ochoa; Valdéz, Aguilera, Aguilar, Córdova; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Ibarra, Ibargüen; Martín, Viñas.
Monterrey: Last Liga MX lineup
Barovero; Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni, Medina; Ortíz, Rordríguez, Gallardo, Pabón; Pizarro, Janssen.
How to watch Rayados de Monterrey vs Club América Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Fox Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

América's campaign to the championship series
America reached the playoffs as the sixth ranked in the table.

In both the quarterfinals and in the semifinals, the America side had to overcome losses in the first leg to eliminate Tigres and Morelia.

Rayados' road to the final
Rayados classified to the  playoffs as eighth of the table.

In the quarterfinals, they beat a strong Santos Laguna side in categorical fashion.

The semifinals saw Rayados beat Necaxa in both games of the series.

On the other hand, America had to wait almost twenty days to contest the final of the 2019 Apertura.

Miguel Herrera's men kept working in Mexico City and had some friendly matches to stay active and in good football form.

If America hopes to win their fourteenth star, they will have to prove that a good preparation for this series was done.

Rayados want to keep the good form
After an outstanding performance at the Club World Cup in Qatar, Monterrey reaches this final in very good form.

Since Mohamed's return to the coaching position, Rayados has only lost against the European Champion.

In this first leg, they will seek to gain and advantage that could enable them to be crowned at Estadio Azteca next Sunday.

Kick-off time
The Rayados de Monterrey vs Club América match will be played at the Estadio BBVA, in Guadalupe, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:36pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Rayados de Monterrey vs Club América! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo