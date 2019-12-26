Rayados Monterrey vs Club América: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Final Liga MX 2019

The Liga MX trophy has been visiting various sites at Monterrey so fans can take pictures with it ahead of this final.

Rayados has never lost to America at the Estadio BBVA
Monterrey have hosted the Mexico City side six times (five in the League and one in the Cup) at their new home, with four wins and two draws to the credit.
Both Miguel Herrera and Antonio Mohamed look for their third title in the top tier of Mexican football.

While 'Piojo' has only made América champion, "Turco" also accomplished a championship with Tijuana.

Don't go anywhere!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
America held an open-door practice at the Estadio Azteca to thank its fans.

More than 30,000 supporters accompanied their team during this public session to show their support in the search for a new title.


Rayados left some starting players out of the game for third place in the Club World Cup so they could return to Mexico.

Among them is Dorlan Pabón who worked in physical conditioning during the week to get ready for the final.


América: Last Liga MX lineup
Ochoa; Valdéz, Aguilera, Aguilar, Córdova; Rodríguez, Sánchez, Ibarra, Ibargüen; Martín, Viñas.
Monterrey: Last Liga MX lineup
Barovero; Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni, Medina; Ortíz, Rordríguez, Gallardo, Pabón; Pizarro, Janssen.
How to watch Rayados de Monterrey vs Club América Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Fox Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.



América's campaign to the championship series
America reached the playoffs as the sixth ranked in the table.

In both the quarterfinals and in the semifinals, the America side had to overcome losses in the first leg to eliminate Tigres and Morelia.

Rayados' road to the final
Rayados classified to the  playoffs as eighth of the table.

In the quarterfinals, they beat a strong Santos Laguna side in categorical fashion.

The semifinals saw Rayados beat Necaxa in both games of the series.

On the other hand, America had to wait almost twenty days to contest the final of the 2019 Apertura.

Miguel Herrera's men kept working in Mexico City and had some friendly matches to stay active and in good football form.

If America hopes to win their fourteenth star, they will have to prove that a good preparation for this series was done.

Rayados want to keep the good form
After an outstanding performance at the Club World Cup in Qatar, Monterrey reaches this final in very good form.

Since Mohamed's return to the coaching position, Rayados has only lost against the European Champion.

In this first leg, they will seek to gain and advantage that could enable them to be crowned at Estadio Azteca next Sunday.

Kick-off time
The Rayados de Monterrey vs Club América match will be played at the Estadio BBVA, in Guadalupe, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:36pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Rayados de Monterrey vs Club América! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

