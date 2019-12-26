Rayados Monterrey vs Club América: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Final Liga MX 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
While 'Piojo' has only made América champion, "Turco" also accomplished a championship with Tijuana.
More than 30,000 supporters accompanied their team during this public session to show their support in the search for a new title.
Among them is Dorlan Pabón who worked in physical conditioning during the week to get ready for the final.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
In both the quarterfinals and in the semifinals, the America side had to overcome losses in the first leg to eliminate Tigres and Morelia.
In the quarterfinals, they beat a strong Santos Laguna side in categorical fashion.
The semifinals saw Rayados beat Necaxa in both games of the series.
Miguel Herrera's men kept working in Mexico City and had some friendly matches to stay active and in good football form.
If America hopes to win their fourteenth star, they will have to prove that a good preparation for this series was done.
Since Mohamed's return to the coaching position, Rayados has only lost against the European Champion.
In this first leg, they will seek to gain and advantage that could enable them to be crowned at Estadio Azteca next Sunday.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.