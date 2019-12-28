Chivas Guadalajara vs Leones Negros UDG: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Friendly Game 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Stay here with us!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Leones Negros friendly match.
How to watch Chivas vs UDG Preseason Game Live TV and Stream
The match will not be broadcast on any TV network nor streaming service. If you want to watch the game live on internet, VAVEL is your best option.
UDG: Player to watch
Omar Bravo, UDG striker, returns to Verde Valle. The historic striker of the Flock, returns home. He came out of retirement this year and will have the opportunity to score against his beloved team in this preseason.
Chivas: Player to watch
Isaac Brizuela, winger of Guadalajara.
The "Conejito" is having a good preseason, since the arrival of reinforcements to the team, have increased competitiveness in the red and white team, so we must fix our eyes on Brizuela.
The UDG comes from being beaten by America, in afriendly match they played before the final of the MX League. Leones Negros suffered a painful defeat by 5 to 1.
"El Rebaño" arrives at the match after defeating Tampico Madero, 3-1 on Monday. In that match, Oribe Peralta scored his first goal in this preseason.
The pre-season clashes between Chivas and the UdeG are recurrent. They met in the build-up to the 2019 Apertura in a 1-0 win for Chivas.
Kick-off time
The Chivas vs Leones Negros match will be played at the Verde Valle training ground. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Preseason Friendly match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Leones Negros UDG! My name is Bruno Becerra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.