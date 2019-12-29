América vs Monterrey: LIVE Stream Online and Final Score Updates (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

More than 85,000 fans will be in attendance as we crown a new Liga MX champion. An approximate 20,000 Rayados fans made the trip to show love to their team.

A great reception upon América's arrival at Estadio Azteca
Rayados has already been crowned Liga MX champion once in Mexico City. In the final of the 2009 Apertura they defeated Cruz Azul at the Estadio Azul by 2-1 (6-4 aggregate).
If América hopes to lift the cup, they'll have to end Rayados' ten-game undefeated streak.

Since Mohamed returned as coach, Monterrey has not lost a Liga MX match. Their last defeat came on October 6th against Querétaro.

As always,  fans peacefully share the passion of another Liga MX final.

The Liga MX trophy with all the information of this historic match
Groups of faithful Rayados fans made the trip to give their support to their team.

Here, they can be seen posing in front of the metropolitan cathedral in downtown Mexico City.

 

The home team lead by argentine international, Guido Rodríguez, have arrived at Estadio Azteca.

The 25-year-old midfielder is looking for the second league title of his career.

The refereeing staff lead by César Arturo Ramos is set for tonight's final.
Layun will start
Cesar Montes did not recover 100% from his injury, so he will go to the bench and Miguel Layun will start tonight.
Less than two hours remain before the ball rolls in the mythical Azteca Stadium and the grand final of the MX League between America and Monterrey begins.
Layún trusts Monterrey can win it
“We have to appeal to Monterrey's DNA. We are a powerful team. We should be faithful to our institution and our team. We must be Rayados and seek that title no matter what"

Ochoa thinks América can win the fourteenth title
"This is a final and with an all-yellow Azteca, it'll be different. We're confident, América can do this".


Rayados: Most recent lineup
Barovero; Medina, Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni; Ortiz, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Gallardo; Pabón, Funes Mori.

América: Most recent lineup
Ochoa; Sánchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar; Córdova, Sánchez, Rodríguez, Ibargüen; Viñas, Martín.
How to watch Club América vs Rayados Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

The coaches, Miguel Herrera and Antonio Mohamed offered a joint press conference yesterday at Estadio Azteca.

While they both showed confidence in reaching their third title as managers, they also took time to praise each other's work.

What does each team need?
Rayados:  Monterrey needs to win or draw this second leg to achieve their fourth star. They can afford to lose the game by 1 to take it to extra time.

América:  Miguel Herrera and his men will need to win the game to stay alive. If they manage to do it by 1, they'll force extra time. Any victory by a difference of 2 or greater would crown them champion.

First Leg: Rayados 2-1 América
América got ahead on the scoreboard last Thursday with an own goal by Carlos Rodríguez. This came after Viñas took a shot that was going in.

Stefan Medina managed to equalize with a goal that was initially disallowed for offside.

The second half became an uphil battle for América as Córdova was sent off with more than 40 minutes to go.

It seemed the game would end at a draw with a marvellous stop by Ochoa, but Funes Mori had other plans and made the 2-1 with a great overhead bicycle kick.

Kick-off time
The Club América vs Rayados Monterrey match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:15pm ET.

