América vs Monterrey: LIVE Stream Online and Final Score Updates (0-0)

Since Mohamed returned as coach, Monterrey has not lost a Liga MX match. Their last defeat came on October 6th against Querétaro.
Here, they can be seen posing in front of the metropolitan cathedral in downtown Mexico City.
The 25-year-old midfielder is looking for the second league title of his career.
While they both showed confidence in reaching their third title as managers, they also took time to praise each other's work.
América: Miguel Herrera and his men will need to win the game to stay alive. If they manage to do it by 1, they'll force extra time. Any victory by a difference of 2 or greater would crown them champion.
Stefan Medina managed to equalize with a goal that was initially disallowed for offside.
The second half became an uphil battle for América as Córdova was sent off with more than 40 minutes to go.
It seemed the game would end at a draw with a marvellous stop by Ochoa, but Funes Mori had other plans and made the 2-1 with a great overhead bicycle kick.
