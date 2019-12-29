Club América vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Final 2019 (0-0)
(Photo:VAVEL)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Club América vs Rayados match.
Layún trusts Monterrey can win it
“We have to appeal to Monterrey's DNA. We are a powerful team. We should be faithful to our institution and our team. We must be Rayados and seek that title no matter what"

Ochoa thinks América can win the fourteenth title
"This is a final and with an all-yellow Azteca, it'll be different. We're confident, América can do this".


Rayados: Most recent lineup
Barovero; Medina, Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni; Ortiz, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Gallardo; Pabón, Funes Mori.

América: Most recent lineup
Ochoa; Sánchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar; Córdova, Sánchez, Rodríguez, Ibargüen; Viñas, Martín.
How to watch Club América vs Rayados Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

The coaches, Miguel Herrera and Antonio Mohamed offered a joint press conference yesterday at Estadio Azteca.

While they both showed confidence in reaching their third title as managers, they also took time to praise each other's work.

What does each team need?
Rayados:  Monterrey needs to win or draw this second leg to achieve their fourth star. They can afford to lose the game by 1 to take it to extra time.

América:  Miguel Herrera and his men will need to win the game to stay alive. If they manage to do it by 1, they'll force extra time. Any victory by a difference of 2 or greater would crown them champion.

First Leg: Rayados 2-1 América
América got ahead on the scoreboard last Thursday with an own goal by Carlos Rodríguez. This came after Viñas took a shot that was going in.

Stefan Medina managed to equalize with a goal that was initially disallowed for offside.

The second half became an uphil battle for América as Córdova was sent off with more than 40 minutes to go.

It seemed the game would end at a draw with a marvellous stop by Ochoa, but Funes Mori had other plans and made the 2-1 with a great overhead bicycle kick.

Kick-off time
The Club América vs Rayados Monterrey match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:15pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Club América vs Rayados de Monterrey! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo