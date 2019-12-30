Stream América vs Monterrey: LIVE and Score Updates (2-1)
Penalty Shootout | América 1-2 Monterrey
Guido Rodríguez sends it over the bar!
Penalty Shootout | América 1-2 Monterrey
Funes Mori scores with a low shot.
Penalty Shootout | América 1-1 Monterrey
Aguilera equalizes the shootout!
Penalty Shootout | América 0-1 Monterrey
Ochoa stops the penalty from Medina!
Penalty Shootout | América 0-1 Monterrey
Nico Castillo's shot is stopped by Barovero!
Penalty Shootout | América 0-1 Monterrey
Janssen puts Rayados in front!
End of 2nd Extra Time | América 2-1 Rayados
A penalty shootout will decide the champion of the 2019 Apertura champion.
118'
Double shot from Dos Santos. First Barovero stops, then the ball is off target.
116'
Gio Dos Santos with a great cross. Viñas heads it to the crossbar!
114'
Carlos Rodríguez looks for the top corner. His shot is just wide from Ochoa's goal.
111'
Viñas with a header looking for Castillo. The ball is cleared by Sánchez before the chilean striker could score.
110'
Both teams look very tired. Very few chances are being created at the moment.
108' | Monterrey Substitution
Arturo González comes in instead of Dorlan Pabón.
106'
Benedetti steals a ball in Monterrey's half. He tries to finish to the near post, but it's wide.
End of 1st Extra Time | América 2-1 Rayados
Fifteen more minutes to try to find a winner. If there are no goals, a penalty shoot-out will be needed.
104'
América struggles a lot to create offensive play.
100'
Double chance for Monterrey. Both Janssen and Medina fail to make good shots.
97'
Viñas carded for a foul from behind.
95' | América Substitution
Henry Martín leaves his place for Nicolás Castillo.
93'
Funes Mori with a clear chance to give Monterrey the lead, but his shot is over the crossbar!
90' | Start of Extra Time
América moves the ball for the first 15 minutes of extra time.
End of 2nd Half | América 2-1 Rayados
We'll have an extra thirty minutes to try to determine the Liga MX champion.

The aggregate score stands at 3-3.

90'
Three minutes of added time
88' | América Substitution
Gio Dos Santos replaces Roger Martínez.
86'
Ochoa with an amazing save after a shot from Rodríguez from short distance.
83'
Dorlan Pabón shoots straight at Ochoa's hands.
Funes Mori's goal for the 2-1
80'
Medina sees the yellow card after a late sliding tackle on Martínez.
78'
Funes Mori with a left-footed shot that hits the outside netting.
75' | Monterrey GOOOOOOAL!
Jorge Sánchez does not hit the ball and leaves it to Pabón inside the box. The Colombian sees  Funes Mori free and assists him to tie the aggregate score.
71' | Monterrey Substitution
Maxi Meza comes in instead of Gallardo.
69'
Janssen tries again. This time the ball is wide.
68' | América Substitution
Richard Sánchez is replaced by Fernando González.
66'
Janssen takes a shot, but Bruno Valdez slides to block.
62'
Dangerous shot from Funes Mori. Janssen fell inside the box, but the ref says play on.
59'
Aguilar takes a free kick just over the bar!
57' | Monterrey Substitution
Layún is replaced by César Montes.
55'
Benedetti is carded after pulling Janssen from behind.
54'
Guido Rodríguez with a powerful shot. Barovero fingertips it over the crossbar.
52'
Roger Martínez was making a great run down the left, but Layún takes him down.
50'
Dorlan Pabón receives the ball inside the area. He cannot position himself correctly to shoot, and his attempt ends in the hands of Ochoa.
47'
Roger Martínez makes a great run. He decides to shoot despite having two free teammates. The ball is blocked and cleared by the defense.
45' | Monterrey Substitution
Pizarro is replaced by Vincent Janssen.
45' | Second Half Begins
We're ready for the second 45 minutes of this second leg.
Half Time | América 2-0 Monterrey
América has overwhelmed Monterrey this evening. With this result, they would be lifting the League title for the fourteenth time.
45'+2'
Another header from América that is just wide!
45' | VAR Check: No Penalty!
César Ramos reviewed a possible foul on Guido Rodríguez inside the box.

The ref doesn't see enough to signal for a penalty.

43'
Viñas hits the post after run down the middle! Small deflection from Barovero to avoid the goal.
41' | América GOOOOOAL!
Richard Sánchez finds a rebound outside the box and places it near the post.
36'
Dorlan Pabón tries to assist Funes Mori, but his ball is too long to find the argentine striker.
35'
Gallardo takes a shot from long distance. Ochoa stops it without any issues.
29'
Yellow card for Pizarro after a late challenge.
27' | América Substitution
An injured Ibarra is replaced by Benedetti.
27'| VAR Check: No Goal!
César Ramos reviews the play. There's a handball from Sánchez before the ball found the back of the net.
24' | América GOOOOOOAL!
Ibarra runs down the wing, crosses back and Roger Martínez makes it 2-0 with a great finish to the far post!
21'
Cross from Layún. Funes Mori hits it from the edge of the six yard box, but Ochoa responds well.
20'
Guido Rodríguez sees a yellow card after stopping a counter attack from Monterrey with a foul.
19'
Roger Martínez shoots, but the ball is deflected to corner kick.
17'
Pizarro with an interesting cross, but the ball is cleared before anyone can score.
15'
Martín dribbles down the wing creating lots of tension for Monterrey.

The ball falls to Guido Rodríguez who shoots. The ball is caught by Barovero after a slight deflection.

14'
Rayados having trouble getting offense in. They take a corner kick without any consequences.
10'
Ibarra continues to cause trouble for the Monterrey defense.

He tries a new cross, but he fails to find a teammate.

Viñas' goal for the 1-0
5' | América GOOOOOOAL!
Viñas receives inside the box, cuts inside and shoots with his left!

The ball is off the post and to the back of the net!

4'
Martínez with a long shot. Barovero has no trouble to stop it.
2'
Bruno Valdéz was looking to score, but the ball hit his hand and the play is dead.
2'
First attempt by América. Sánchez cross from a free-kick, but the defense is there to clear it.
0' | Kick Off
We're underway with the second leg of the 2019 Apertura Final!
Both teams huddle to share last thoughts. Kickoff is seconds away.
Everything set for kickoff!
Both teams step onto the pitch to an impressing pyro show!

The Mexican national anthem plays and the Estadio Azteca roars!

Monterrey: Starting XI
Barovero; Layún, Medina, Sánchez, Vangioni; Ortiz, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Gallardo; Pabón, Funes Mori.

América: Starting XI
Ochoa; Sánchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar; Martínez, Sánchez, Rodríguez, Ibarra; Viñas, Martín.

Rayados have also started with their work out!
Both teams have stepped onto the pitch for their warmups.

América had a great reception from its crowd.

More than 85,000 fans will be in attendance as we crown a new Liga MX champion. An approximate 20,000 Rayados fans made the trip to show love to their team.

A great reception upon América's arrival at Estadio Azteca
Rayados has already been crowned Liga MX champion once in Mexico City. In the final of the 2009 Apertura they defeated Cruz Azul at the Estadio Azul by 2-1 (6-4 aggregate).
If América hopes to lift the cup, they'll have to end Rayados' ten-game undefeated streak.

Since Mohamed returned as coach, Monterrey has not lost a Liga MX match. Their last defeat came on October 6th against Querétaro.

As always,  fans peacefully share the passion of another Liga MX final.

The home team lead by argentine international, Guido Rodríguez, have arrived at Estadio Azteca.

The 25-year-old midfielder is looking for the second league title of his career.

The refereeing staff lead by César Arturo Ramos is set for tonight's final.

VAVEL at Azteca Stadium
Our reporter Martin Contreras is already at the entrance of the Azteca Stadium. In VAVEL we will bring you the best coverage of this final.

Cesar Montes did not recover 100% from his injury, so he will go to the bench and Miguel Layun will start tonight.
Less than two hours remain before the ball rolls in the mythical Azteca Stadium and the grand final of the MX League between America and Monterrey begins.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Club América vs Rayados match.
Layún trusts Monterrey can win it
“We have to appeal to Monterrey's DNA. We are a powerful team. We should be faithful to our institution and our team. We must be Rayados and seek that title no matter what"

Ochoa thinks América can win the fourteenth title
"This is a final and with an all-yellow Azteca, it'll be different. We're confident, América can do this".

Rayados: Most recent lineup
Barovero; Medina, Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni; Ortiz, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Gallardo; Pabón, Funes Mori.

 

América: Most recent lineup
Ochoa; Sánchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar; Córdova, Sánchez, Rodríguez, Ibargüen; Viñas, Martín.
How to watch FINAL SECOND LEG América vs Rayados Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

The coaches, Miguel Herrera and Antonio Mohamed offered a joint press conference yesterday at Estadio Azteca.

While they both showed confidence in reaching their third title as managers, they also took time to praise each other's work.

What does each team need?
Rayados:  Monterrey needs to win or draw this second leg to achieve their fourth star. They can afford to lose the game by 1 to take it to extra time.

América:  Miguel Herrera and his men will need to win the game to stay alive. If they manage to do it by 1, they'll force extra time. Any victory by a difference of 2 or greater would crown them champion.

First Leg: Rayados 2-1 América
América got ahead on the scoreboard last Thursday with an own goal by Carlos Rodríguez. This came after Viñas took a shot that was going in.

Stefan Medina managed to equalize with a goal that was initially disallowed for offside.

The second half became an uphil battle for América as Córdova was sent off with more than 40 minutes to go.

It seemed the game would end at a draw with a marvellous stop by Ochoa, but Funes Mori had other plans and made the 2-1 with a great overhead bicycle kick.

Kick-off time
The Club América vs Rayados Monterrey match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:15pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Club América vs Rayados de Monterrey! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

