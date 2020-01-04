Necaxa vs Chivas Guadalajara: LIVE Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Friendly Game
Image: VAVEL

For its part, Necaxa trained yesterday outside its Club House and also received the visit of fans
On their arrival on the waterfront, the Chivas team was greeted by a large number of fans
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Chivas match.

How to watch Necaxa vs Chivas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Necaxa: Last Lineup in preseason
H. González; J. González, F. Meza, R. Noya, R. Chávez; K. Mercado, J. Cortés, C. Baeza, D. Álvarez; M. Salas y M. Quiroga
Chivas: Last Lineup in preseason
A. Rodríguez; J. Sánchez, A. Briseño, G. Sepúlveda, C. Calderón; J. Vázquez, V. Guzmán, E. López; I. Brizuela, J. Angulo y J. Macías
Necaxa: Team news
In the meantime, Necaxa welcomed Fernando Arce, who became their fourth 
Chivas: Team news
This Friday, Chivas announced the departure of Cesar Huerta to Monarcas Morelia as a loan 
Reinforced 'Rebaño'
For their part, Chivas, with the arrival of Ricardo Pelaez in the Sports Management, have changed their mentality, which aims to be yes or no protagonist of the division.

Luis Fernando Tena will continue as the coxswain, and now he will have at his disposal players like José Juan Macías, Uriel Antuna, Víctor Guzmán and others.
 

Too many changes
After a great last semester, in which it reached the Semi-Finals, Necaxa has had, again, a restructuring.

After failing to renew Guillermo Vazquez as coach, they hired an old acquaintance, Luis Alfonso Sosa.  In addition, it suffered the sensitive losses of Cristian Calderon, Jesus Angulo, among others.

The Necaxa vs Chivas match will be played at the Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 match: Necaxa vs Chivas!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
