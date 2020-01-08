Emily Sonnett and Caitlin Foord sign with Orlando Pride to play NWSL in 2020

On Wednesday (08), Orlando Pride hired defender Emily Sonnett and forward Caitlin Foord. In addition, Orlando won two picks at NWSL College Draft from Thorns FC. Portland received Pride the first overall picks in this draft too.

Emily has 26 years old and played in the last World Cup in 2019 as a United States defender. It was her first call for a World Cup. She has played in 40 games for the US Women’s National Team. Sonnett has been with Portland Thorns since 2016 and has played 72 matches for the team.

Soccer player at Australian Women's Soccer Team, Caitlin has 25 years old and had been playing at Thorns for approximately two years. Since arriving in Portland, she has participated in all Australia matches.There were 26 matches. In the United States, she played for Thorns, Sky Blue and Reign FC.

"I’m very excited to be able to acquire Emily, a young, World Cup-winning center back, and the rights to Caitlin, one of Australia’s most promising talents, for the Pride. Adding the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the draft also, not only gives us two additional assets in the acquisition, but allows us to stay in the draft early on and bolster the roster. Emily is a front-footed defender who isn’t afraid to get into the trenches and has loads of potential to become one of the best center backs in the world. Caitlin is versatile, able to play both forward and defender, and can bring another level of quality to support the strikers we already have on our team. We’re very happy to acquire two players who are proven both in the NWSL and with their national teams", said Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner.

Now Orlando Pride will be able to make six picks in the NWSL College Draft on January 16th at United Soccer Coaches Convention in Baltimore Convention Center. The picks are numbers 7, 10, 14, 19, 21 and 30.