Xolos Tijuana vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Last encounter
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Xolos vs Santos Laguna Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
On the other hand, the Warriors added Van Rankin and Alan Cervantes to their ranks, while 'Gallo' Vazquez, Abella and Cortés left the team.
Xolos had many casualties in this winter market, from the departure of its technical director, to important men like Ariel Nahuelpan, Julian Velazquez, adding four more, it will be interesting to see the game of Quinteros.
Santos will seek to heal wounds
A new tournament begins and the Warriors will again be looking to make a good Clausura 2020 to position themselves at the top from the start
Xolos needs to vindicate himself
The Tijuana team were unable to qualify for the last event, so they are indebted to their fans. In this new tournament, the locals will go all out to give their people that joy.
Kick-off time
The Xolos vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Caliente stadium, in Tijuana, Baja California. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX: Xolos vs Santos Laguna!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.