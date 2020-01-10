Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Atlas' reiforcements
Four players arrived at Atlas: German Conti, Jose Abella, Ignacio Jeraldino and Luciano Acosta.
On the other hand, three players were absent: Osvaldo Martinez, Facundo Barcelo and Andres Andrade.
Cruz Azul's new signinings
For this tournament Cruz Azul was reinforced with three players, Luis Romo, Sebastian Jurado and Pablo Cepellini.
Similarly, it no longer has four elements, Jose Madueña, Stephen Eustaquio, Javier Salas and Martin Cauteruccio.
Referee quartet
The central referee for Cruz Azul VS Atlas will be Fernando Rodriguez, his assistants Mario Lopez and Enerina Caudillo, fourth official Edgar Rangel.
They keep Cufre!
This will be the third tournament for Leandro Cufre, who is the full second in command of Atlas. A new opportunity for the Argentinean, who has shown some irregularities in the team's play.
New hope!
Cruz Azul, under the guidance of Robert Dante Siboldi, will seek to achieve a regular tournament with good results in the hope of winning the long-awaited title.
Emotions return!
This afternoon, soccer returns to the Estadio Azteca for Cruz Aazul against Atlas, after none of them were able to reach the playoffs in the previous tournament.
