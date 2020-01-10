Monarcas Morelia vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Monarcas Morelia vs Toluca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Azteca 7.
If you want to directly stream it: Azteca Deportes app.
Key player: Toluca
Edgar Pardo: The Colombian midfielder is one of the most dangerous players in the team, where he has a nose for goal.
Key player: Monarcas Morelia
Sebastián Sosa: The Uruguayan goalkeeper is one of the best attackers in Liga MX, making him a nightmare for rival strikers.
For their part, Toluca was strengthened by the addition of Carlos Cisneros, Michael Estrada, Javier Güémez and Kevin Escamilla.
Monarcas Morelia, looking to build on the success of the previous tournament, were strengthened by players such as Cesar Huerta, Martin Rodriguez, Carlos Vargas and Jorge 'Mago' Valdivia.
Monarcas will be looking to repeat last year's run
Under the guidance of Pablo Guede, Morelia will try to emulate what they achieved in the 2019 Apertura, in which the Michoacán-based team reached the semifinals of the tournament.
Refereeing team
The central referee for the match between Monarcas Morelia and Toluca will be Jorge Isaac Rojas; Enriquez Isaac Bustos, assistant 1; Jorge Antonio Sanchez, assistant 2; Victor Alfonso Caceres, fourth official.
Toluca, forced back into the spotlight
After two successive failed attempts to qualify for Mexican football's biggest party, Toluca's Diablos Rojos have the priority of returning to the Liguilla and fighting for the Clausura 2020 title.
After the football fast, today Liga MX returns, where the first match of the tournament will take place at El Coloso del Quinceo.
Kick-off time
The Monarcas Morelia vs Toluca match will be played at El Coloso del Quinceo. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
