Daryl Dike signs with Orlando City in 2020 MLS SuperDraft

On Thursday, Orlando City picked soccer players Daryl Dike, Joey DeZart, Jonathan Dean and Austin Aviza in 2020 MLS SuperDraft. Dike was selected in the fifth overall pick and the other players were recruited through three additional picks in the second round. Apparently Daryl is City's main bet.

"I think we had a great draft and [got] the guys that we wanted. Dike is a very exciting, young player. One of the youngest players in the draft. Extremely excited that we were able to get him. And with the later picks we were able to get the guys that we wanted at that position and we hope that they come in and show well. We’re very excited to have them", said Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi in release.

Forward Daryl Dike studied at the University of Virginia for 2 years and he has scored 15 goals, nine assists in 36 matches in his collegiate career. Midfielder Joey DeZart (No. 31 pick) played for four years at Wake Forest University and didn't make good appearances were just scored two goals, four assists in 53 matches. Defender Jonathan Dean (No. 39 pick) studied for one year at Wofford College and then studied for four years at the University of Central Florida. When he was at UCF, Dean scored ten assists in three seasons. Goalkeeper Austin Aviza (No. 44 pick) was a student at Providence College and he played 23 matches.

On Monday (13), 2020 MLS SuperDraft will end with the third and fourth round. Orlando City still has picks No. 57 and No. 83 overall.