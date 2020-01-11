León vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this León vs Querétaro match.
How to watch León vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports 2, Claro Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App, Claro Sports.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
On the other hand, Querétaro suffered the casualties of Luis Romo, Jordan Sierra, Javier Gûémez and Alonso Escoboza, among the most prominent, on the other hand acquired 9 players, two of them foreigners, the arrival of Ariel Nahuelpan and Julián Velázquez are most striking
León had only three additions, Stiven Barreiro, Sebastián Fassi and Nico Sosa, the latter being the one with the highest expectations.
Querétaro fails to beat Leon
There are three games in which the locals have repeated the same dose to the Albiazules, as they have taken the game with four goals for and zero against, so Queretaro will seek to break that bad streak
Many doubts in Gallos
On the other hand, Querétaro arrives to this 2020 Closing with many casualties of its spine, new owner and even president, so until this meeting will see that this Rooster is done
Leon starts this competition with his mind set on the group stage, and more so for the way they were eliminated, as VAR was in charge of cancelling the goal that was taking them to the semi-finals.
Kick-off Time
The León vs Querétaro match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, in León, Guanajuato. The kick-off is scheduled at 07:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: León vs Querétaro!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.