Lazio vs Napoli: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2020 (0-0)

Referee for today's game
Daniele Orsato will be the man in charge when Napoli visit Lazio at the weekend.
The referee will be assisted by Tegoni and Galetto with Giua acting as the fourth official and Pairetto and Schenone on VAR duties.
Napoli: Projected Lineup
(4-3-3): Ospina; Mario Rui, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Hysaj; Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz, Allan; Insigne, Milik, Callejon.
Lazio: Projected Lineup
(3-5-2): Strakosha; Radu, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Lulic, Luis Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lazzari; Caicedo, Immobile.
Napoli's squad
These were the 19 men Genaro Gattusso called for the game against Lazio.
Napoli arrives to Rome
The away team arrived to the Italian capital today.
Napoli's league table position
On the other hand, Napoli has struggled this season being in the 8th. place with only 24 points. They have lost three out of their last five games.
Lazio's league table position
Lazio is currently the third best team in the Serie A with 39 points. They have won their last five games in the Italian competition.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams faced each other at Lazio, Napoli came out victorious with a 2-1 win.
Arena and kickoff
The game will be played at the Stadio Olympico and the kickoff is expected to be at 12pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Serie A game: Lazio vs Napoli!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.