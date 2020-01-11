Pumas vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Don't miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Pachuca match.
How to watch Pumas vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App and ESPN Play

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Pumas: Team News
After not entering into plans with Pumas, Juan Manuel Iturbe sent out a message of support for the club at the start of the Clausura 2020. 

During the presentation of the reinforcements, Jesus Ramirez said that they intend to find him a new club. The Pumas' president said that this week could define the exit. 

Pachuca: Team News
At least two more reinforcements would be sought by Pachuca's Tuzos, said uruguayan coach, Paulo Pezzolano, as the team would require these two elements in order to give the best results in the development of the MX League's Clausura 2020 tournament. 

"When it comes to reinforcements, we do need a few more, but it's better to take your time and make a good decision. One or two more players may come, and we have to know how to exploit what we have so that we don't rush into a decision that doesn't suit us," he said. 

 

Debutant coach
Paulo Pezzolano came to the Tuzos bench to replace Martin Palermo. Although his career as a strategist is short, Pachuca's management has been marked by new commitments within the technical directorate. The Uruguayan strategist is looking to make his debut with a win and thus get off on the right foot.

Despite the loss of the squad, the Tuzos have been strengthened by the likes of Colin Kazim Richards and Cristian Souza, who are looking to lead the Blue-White team into Liguilla.

Pachuca beat Puebla 4-1 in pre-season and drew with Cruz Azul 2-2.

Foto: Milenio
Photo: Milenio

 

A New College Age
After the departure of Rodrigo Ares de Parga, Leopoldo Silva took the reins of the university team. His management begins in this 2020 Clausura and for this tournament, six reinforcements have joined the Pumas squad.
Jerónimo Rodríguez, Flavio Álvarez, Alejandro Mayorga, Sebastián Saucedo, Leonel López and Johan Vásquez are the new members of the university team who will be looking for the coveted title they have been denied since they last won in 2011. 
Pumas beat Toluca (3-2) and Puebla (2-1) in pre-season; lost to Cruz Azul Hidalgo (1-2).
Photo: Pumas.mx
Photo: Pumas.mx
Kick-off time
The Pumas vs Pachuca match will be played at the stadium Universitario, in CDMX Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Pumas vs Pachuca! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

