Pumas vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Empieza el torneo 2020 y quiero desear todo lo mejor a @PumasMX ! Hoy me toca estar afuera, pero siempre mi intención va ser lo mejor para el equipo. Vamos que vamos #goya— Juan Manuel Iturbe (@Juan_iturbe93) January 11, 2020
During the presentation of the reinforcements, Jesus Ramirez said that they intend to find him a new club. The Pumas' president said that this week could define the exit.
"When it comes to reinforcements, we do need a few more, but it's better to take your time and make a good decision. One or two more players may come, and we have to know how to exploit what we have so that we don't rush into a decision that doesn't suit us," he said.
Despite the loss of the squad, the Tuzos have been strengthened by the likes of Colin Kazim Richards and Cristian Souza, who are looking to lead the Blue-White team into Liguilla.
Pachuca beat Puebla 4-1 in pre-season and drew with Cruz Azul 2-2.
Jerónimo Rodríguez, Flavio Álvarez, Alejandro Mayorga, Sebastián Saucedo, Leonel López and Johan Vásquez are the new members of the university team who will be looking for the coveted title they have been denied since they last won in 2011.
Pumas beat Toluca (3-2) and Puebla (2-1) in pre-season; lost to Cruz Azul Hidalgo (1-2).
