Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Spanish Super Cup Final
Image: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LiveTV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Hulu Live.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Real Madrid: Last Lineup
Courtois; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Varane; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro and Valverde; Jovic, Isco and Mendy.
Atletico Madrid: Last Lineup
Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Savic and Lodi; Correa, Herrera, Thomas and Saúl; João Felix and Morata.
Real Madrid: News
At a news conference, Zidane compared his career to Real.

"I see myself better than in my first step and making progress. In life, not only as a coach, we learn from the situations and people around us. I like to hear a lot from the people who work with me because they are very valid. It makes it better as a coach and person", he said.

Atletico Madrid: News
Argentine Simeone, Atletico coach, extolled victory in the last match.

“It was an important victory for the club. We won the world's best team in possession and attack. From the 75th minute appeared the claw, faith and will that characterize this club. Given the impossible, we get the feeling that if we tied we could win”, he said.

Hard game
Atletico Madrid almost lost. After being pressed for the first half by Barcelona, Atletico scored the first goal of the match and then saw the Catalan attacking trio turn the game, but in the final minutes the current finalist played well and won. Victory by 3 to 2.
Easy match
Real Madrid won the Valencia by 3-1 in the semifinals. The most beautiful goal of the match was that of Tony Kroos. The German scored an Olympic goal and entered in the history of the merengue club, after 22 years no Real player scored a goal in this style.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Spanish Super Cup match: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

