Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: LIVE Stream and Scores (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Get out: Isco
Enter: Rodrygo
Get out: Hector Herrerra
Enter: Pérez
Kicks: 6 x 6
Kicks on goal: 2 x 0
Ball possession: 70% x 30%
Passes: 372 x 163
Fouls: 7 x 8
Yellow cards: 0 x 1
Red cards: 0 x 0
Corner kicks: 4 x 1
If you want to directly stream it: Hulu Live.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
"I see myself better than in my first step and making progress. In life, not only as a coach, we learn from the situations and people around us. I like to hear a lot from the people who work with me because they are very valid. It makes it better as a coach and person", he said.
“It was an important victory for the club. We won the world's best team in possession and attack. From the 75th minute appeared the claw, faith and will that characterize this club. Given the impossible, we get the feeling that if we tied we could win”, he said.
My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.