Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: LIVE Stream and Scores (0-0)
66'
Real Madrid values possession, Jovic passes to Valverde and the midfielder fumbles in front of the goalkeeper. Missed a great goal opportunity.
63'
Sergio Ramos returns to the field.
61'
Sergio Ramos injures his foot, requests medical attention and doesn't know if he will play again.
59' - Substitution
Substitution (Real Madrid):
Get out: Isco

Enter: Rodrygo

55' -Substitution
Substitution (Atletico Madrid):
Get out: Hector Herrerra

Enter: Pérez

53'
Mendy tries to pass and Trippier intercepts.
50'
Jovic dribbles, kicks and the ball goes near the goal.
47'
Jovic runs from midfield and, when he was kicking, was blocked by Gimenez.
45' - Second Half
The second half begins!
Stats!
First half statistics of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match:

Kicks: 6 x 6

Kicks on goal: 2 x 0

Ball possession: 70% x 30%

Passes: 372 x 163

Fouls: 7 x 8

Yellow cards: 0 x 1

Red cards: 0 x 0

Corner kicks: 4 x 1

45' - Halftime!
The referee ends the first half!
42'
After a corner kick, Casemiro dispute with Trippier and the ball goes near the goal.
41'
Saúl tries volley goal and Courtois defends.
38'
Mendy dribbles Trippier, kicks into the penalty area and Oblak saves.
36'
Sequence of wrong passes in midfield by both teams.
33'
Valverde tries to pass and Gimenez blocks.
32'
Isco fouls Hector Herrera.
29'
A very boring match. Without great scoring opportunities.
26'
Felipe fouls Jovic and receives the first yellow card of the game.
24'
Real Madrid are in attack and Atletico Madrid are on the defensive.
We had some technical issues, but the transmission is back to normal at this time. Sorry for what happened!
9'
Modric kicks from afar and Oblak saves.
8'
Valverde dribbles the Atletico defender.
7'
Hector commits a foul on Kroos.
4'
Casemiro kicks from afar and Oblak saves!
2'
Morata crosses to area, João Felix disputes with Carvajal and loses.
1'
Real Madrid value possession of the ball.
0'
Match started.
Protocol
Teams go to the field for the ceremony.
Do you know?
Atletico won their last match against Barcelona, so Messi had to postpone his 500th win for the club.
Atletico Madrid: Lineup
Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Giménez and Lodi; Correa, Herrera, Thomas and Saúl; João Félix and Morata.
Real Madrid: Lineup
Courtois; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Varane; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro and Valverde, Jovic, Isco and Mendy.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LiveTV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Hulu Live.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Real Madrid: Last Lineup
Courtois; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Varane; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro and Valverde; Jovic, Isco and Mendy.
Atletico Madrid: Last Lineup
Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Savic and Lodi; Correa, Herrera, Thomas and Saúl; João Felix and Morata.
Real Madrid: News
At a news conference, Zidane compared his career to Real.

"I see myself better than in my first step and making progress. In life, not only as a coach, we learn from the situations and people around us. I like to hear a lot from the people who work with me because they are very valid. It makes it better as a coach and person", he said.

Atletico Madrid: News
Argentine Simeone, Atletico coach, extolled victory in the last match.

“It was an important victory for the club. We won the world's best team in possession and attack. From the 75th minute appeared the claw, faith and will that characterize this club. Given the impossible, we get the feeling that if we tied we could win”, he said.

Hard game
Atletico Madrid almost lost. After being pressed for the first half by Barcelona, Atletico scored the first goal of the match and then saw the Catalan attacking trio turn the game, but in the final minutes the current finalist played well and won. Victory by 3 to 2.
Easy match
Real Madrid won the Valencia by 3-1 in the semifinals. The most beautiful goal of the match was that of Tony Kroos. The German scored an Olympic goal and entered in the history of the merengue club, after 22 years no Real player scored a goal in this style.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Spanish Super Cup match: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

