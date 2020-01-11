Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis: LIVE Stream Online TV and How to Watch Liga MX 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Player to watch: Atlético de San Luis
Nicolas Ibañez, forward.
If there is one man who has shone since the team were in the Ascenso MX it has been the Argentinean striker, scorer of the team and one of the unmovable in the starting lineups.
Player to watch: Tigres
André-Pierre Gignac, forward.
The Frenchman is Tigres' offensive and institutional reference. Gignac will be looking to continue breaking records with his new Charly Futbol boots.
Tigres: News
The only significant loss is that of Lucas Zelarayan, who signed with an MLS team.
In his place, yesterday were presented the Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra from Queretaro and the Uruguayan forward from Internacional from Brazil, Nicolás López.
Officiating team
The central referee of this Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis will be Juan Andres Esquivel Gonzalez; Alberto Morín Méndez, first line; Andres Hernández Delgado, second line; Diego Montaño Robles, fourth assistant.
The Memo Vazquez Era
For their part, Atlético de San Luis will play one more tournament in the MX League. The era of Gustavo Matosas was not at all successful and, therefore, Guillermo Vazquez was chosen by the Potosi management to look for victories.
Revenge: Tigres
The Tigres team will be looking for a rematch in this new season after they were unable to do what their fans are used to in the previous tournament: lift the trophy or reach the final.
Tonight, the party of Mexican football returns to the land of Monterrey. Ricardo Ferretti's and Guillermo Vazquez's teams are on their way to the coveted title.
The Tigres vs Atlético San Luis match will be played at the Estadio Universtiario, in Monterrey. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:05pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Atlético San Luis match.