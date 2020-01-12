AS Roma vs Juventus: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2020 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL) 

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AS Roma vs Juventus match.

 

The squad list from AS Roma to face this fixture

 

The bianconeri squad list for this match!
Juventus: Last Serie A lineup
Szczesny; Cuadrado; Demiral, Bonucci, Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi, Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo.
AS Roma: Last Serie A lineup
Sabata; Florenzi, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Veretout, Diawara, Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko.
Juventus' Man to Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo
CR7 can single handedly win a game for you. He did so in Juve's last Serie A fixture against Cagliari with a hat trick.

The Portuguese player is one of the best players of all time and despite being near the end of his carrer, he's still in tremendous form.

AS Roma's Man to Watch: Edin Dzeko
The Bosnian striker is synonimous with goal. His technical quality and strength are dangerous for any defensive line in Serie A.

In the current season, he has started all 18 league games for Roma and has scored on 7 ocassions.

How to watch AS Roma vs Juventus Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are:
Rai Italia Nord America, ESPN+

If you want to directly stream it: Serie A Pass

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Last Meeting
The last meeting between the two teams came on May 12th of last year.

Roma came out on top with a 2-0 victory with goals by Florenzi and Dzeko on the 79th and 90th minutes.

AS Roma: Current form
Roma have the same balance in their last five games as their rivals tonight.

They beat Fiorentina (1-4), SPAL (3-1) and Verona (1-3). A draw against Inter (0-0)  and a loss with Torino (2-0) were the other results for them.

Juventus: Current form
Juve has won its last three league matches. They defeated Cagliari (4-0), Sampdoria (1-2) and Udinese (2-0).

In the two games prior to that, they had dropped points with a loss against Lazio (3-1) and a draw with Sassuolo (2-2).

Roma looking to stay in Champions League spots
The home team arrive to this match with 35 points in 18 games. They currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, with a fifth-placed Atalanta having the same amount of points as them.

If the Roma side wants to stay in the Champions League berths, they'll have to do their best to win at Stadio Olimpico tonight.

A big match for Juventus
With Inter dropping points yesterday in a draw against Atalanta at San Siro, Juventus have the chance to regain the top the of the table.

The biaconeri currently sit second with 45 points, while the nerazzurri have 46 units with one more match. Thus, the victory is crucial if they aspire to win another Scudetto.

The AS Roma vs Juventus match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:45pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Serie A game: AS Roma vs Juventus!

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

