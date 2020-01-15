Corinthians vs NYC FC: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Florida Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Corinthians vs New York City Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: beIN SPORTS.
If you want to directly stream it: MLS Live Stream.
New York City: Last Lineup
Johnson; Tinnerholm, Chanot, Callens and Matarrita; Parks, Ring, Tajouri, Moralez and Mitrita; Castellanos.
Corinthians: Last Lineup
Cássio; Fágner, Marllon, Gil and Carlos Augusto; Mateus Vital, Junior Urso, Gabriel and Janderson; Boselli and Vágner Love.
New York City: Team News
In preseason, New York City already knows what will be their next opponent in the Concacaf Champions League. It will be San Carlos. The matches will be in February.
Corinthians: Team news
Junior Urso, Corinthians main soccer player, was announced by Orlando City and will play at MLS in 2020.
"Thank you so much for allowing me to wear your jersey and represent you on the field. I realized my dream was to play on my heart team. It was 11 intense months living with you guys, 7 goals, 1 title that filled my heart with great joy. Today I am saying goodbye, but know that I will be as I have been all my life 'Crazy For You Corinthians'. An excellent 2020 for all, thank you Timão”, said Urso on Intsagram.
Debutant
This is New York City's first participation in the Florida Cup. The MLS franchise is replacing Spartak Moscow. The Russian team could not get a visa to land in the United States.
Corinthians and the Florida Cup saga
Since the tournament was created in 2015, Corinthians has participated in four editions and returns two years later with the presence of rival Palmeiras. Corinthians never won the competition.
Kick-off time
The Corinthians vs New York City match will be played at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 6pm ET.
