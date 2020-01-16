FC Juárez vs Pumas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020(0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch FC Juárez vs Pumas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Pumas: Last LineUp |
A. Saldívar; A. Mozo, L. Quintana, J. Vásquez, A. Mayorga; A. Iniestra, S. Saucedo, J. Vigón, F. Alvarez; P. Barrera, C. González.
FC Juárez: Last LineUp |
E. Vázquez; J. Lacerda, I. Jiménez, J. Rodríguez, V. Velázquez; M. Fernández, J. Intriago, J. Esquivel; D. Lezcano, A. Sagal, D. Rolan.
Plus visitors!
Pumas, on the other hand, arrived after beating Pachuca by two goals to one. However, in the last three games of the past tournament played as visitors, the Auriazules only got one point, so they will be looking to take these three points
For thfirst three points
Júarez arrives after losing to Chivas in Guadalajara with a two-goal scoreline, so they will be looking to come out on top in their first home game.
Kick-off Time
The FC Juárez vs Pumas match will be played at the Olímpico Benito Juárez stadium, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:15pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX: FC Juárez vs Pumas!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.